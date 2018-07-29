Darevin Curnow, 8, from Chemainus, was honoured by North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure, pictured, and council for his work with The War Amps at the council meeting on July18. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Chemainus youth honoured for work with War Amps

Darevin Curnow, 8, lost foot in lawnmower accident

Darevin Curnow, eight, was recognized as a “Champ” at a council meeting in North Cowichan recently.

Darevin, who is from Chemainus, is a member of the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) program who volunteers his time to spread important safety messages in the community and across the country.

Darevin lost his foot in an accident with a lawnmower when he was a toddler, and his exceptional recovery and attitude towards his disability led him to be chosen as a safety ambassador for the War Amps Child Amputee program.

Darevin shares his story on a video that has been seen across the country and was played at the council meeting, where he received a Certificate of Recognition.

In the video, Darevin warns about the dangers of getting too close to dangerous things like lawnmowers, and advises anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation to his to “never give up”.

North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure told Darevin that he and council are impressed with the work he is doing to warn others of the daily hazards that can lead to serious injury.

“Your attitude and approach to facing adversity is impressive,” he said.

“You’re doing a great job.”

Coun. Al Siebring said he was delighted to see Darevin on a War Amps commercial during the Grey Cup that went nationwide.

“You’ve gotten all kinds of great publicity for Chemainus and us,” he said.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Public visitation held for young woman killed in Danforth shooting
Next story
Canada to join Mexico, Japan, South Korea, EU to talk auto tariffs

Just Posted

Drivesmart column: Warning others of a breakdown crucial

What do you have to protect yourself and other road users in the event of a breakdown or collision?

Chemainus youth honoured for work with War Amps

Darevin Curnow, 8, lost foot in lawnmower accident

Alistair MacGregor column: Wild Pacific salmon must be protected from open-net fish farms

These iconic species are at risk from open-net fish farms along our coast.

Trump an increasing danger

The truth of any issue to Trump is whatever works to his best advantage

Andrea Rondeau column: Summertime means air conditioning wars

Mostly I just hate having to feel like I need a parka in July when someone cranks the AC up at work.

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

Vancouver Island boaters continue to encroach upon orca

Boaters, kayakers, paddlers are reminded to stay at least 200 metres away from marine mammals

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

Canada to join Mexico, Japan, South Korea, EU to talk auto tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose auto tariffs on Canada

Public visitation held for young woman killed in Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon was one of two killed when a gunman opened fire in Toronto

Remains found near Tofino identified as missing fisherman

“He lived who we were as Tla-o-qui-aht people.”

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

Most Read