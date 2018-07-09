(Black Press photo)

Charges stayed in Duncan bear spray case

Bastarache said the stories were “false accusations.”

The man charged with what police at the time called “a brazen attack” on a pair sitting in their vehicle in Duncan has had his charges stayed.

SEE RELATED: One man charged after ‘brazen’ attack

Terrance Bastarache was charged in the summer of 2016 with multiple criminal code offences including but not limited to: two counts of assault with a weapon, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm without a licence or registration and possession of a weapon contrary to a court order among others.

The charges stem from an incident outside a Subway restaurant on Aug. 20, 2016, and from a subsequent search of his residence.

Mounties say a BMW approached a couple as they sat in their vehicle. At approximately 5:30 p.m. the husband, 59, and his wife, 52, were sprayed in the face with pepper spray by the lone occupant of the BMW.

The couple sought refuge in the Subway store where 911 was called, with the request to send an ambulance. The two were treated for their injuries. Police said it was not a random attack.

Bastarache said the stories were “false accusations.”

The case was forwarded from the BC Prosecution Service to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

PPSC spokesman Joel Gluss confirmed the charges were stayed against Bastarache, saying the case did not pass the “Decision to Prosecute” test.

“When deciding whether to initiate and conduct a prosecution on behalf of the federal Crown, Crown counsel must consider two issues: Is there is a reasonable prospect of conviction based on evidence that is likely to be available at trial? If there is, would a prosecution best serve the public interest?” Gluss wrote in an email. “If the answer to both questions is yes, the decision to prosecute test is met. If not, and charges have been laid, the charges should be withdrawn or a stay of proceedings entered.”

Previous story
RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

Just Posted

Charges stayed in Duncan bear spray case

Bastarache said the stories were “false accusations.”

Google headed back to Cowichan Valley in partnership with Tourism Cowichan

Agreement puts local merchants on the international map

Drivesmart column: No one will solve my problem

What happened the last time that you decided to deal with a road safety problem?

Cowichan entrants shine at provincial music festival

“This is a very great honour and well earned.”

QMS hands out athletic hardware

Cowichan Valley athletes among big winners

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

Most Read