UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

The driver of a semi-truck is facing 29 charges in the fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, RCMP said Friday.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury. He was driving for Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. at the time of the crash.

The charges stem from a months-long investigation into the April 6 crash, including at least 60 interviews and more than 6,000 photos.

“It takes time to gather all those evidence to facts, in addition we have to collect expert reports. That process took some time,” said Supt. Derek Williams.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the crash occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others. Most of the injured players have been released from hospital.

Sidhu was not hurt. He was taken into custody immediately after the collision and released later that evening.

He will remain in custody until his first court appearance next week.

– with files from the Canadian Press

