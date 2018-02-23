Charge laid in Vancouver Island animal cruelty case

Daniel Howard Ruygrok charged after dog found with compound fracture

A Vancouver Island man has been charged with one count of animal cruelty after a dog was found with serious injuries.

Daniel Howard Ruygrok, 32, appeared in court on Thursday for “willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to a dog,” according to a media release from Central Saanich Police.

The charge stems from a January 9 incident where a German Shepherd/Bernese Mountain Cross was found with a compound fracture to its leg and face. A Good Samaritan driving by saw the four-year old dog and took it to a home in Brentwood Bay, where it was rushed to a veterinarian hospital.

Police did not know who the Good Samaritan was at the time, but she has since come forward to assist in the investigation.

According to Cpl. Dan Cottingham of Central Saanich Police, vets later discovered other health issues that may be associated to prior abuse. He said the dog has had surgery and is recovering from its injuries.

The suspect was with the dog when the Good Samaritan drove by, but is not the animal’s owner.

Ruygrok is currently on an undertaking not to have contact with the owner of the injured dog or to own, possess, or be alone with any animal.


