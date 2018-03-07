First Princess Brooklyn Kruk (left), Lady of the Lake Desiree Karlsen and Second Princess Randi Robertson thanked the Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce for their support. (Warren Goulding/Gazette)

Chamber lauded for Lady of the Lake support

“Thank you Chamber for being our biggest supporter over all these years.”

For almost three-quarters of a century folks in the Lake Cowichan area have been searching for a young woman to crown Lady of the Lake.

In 1945, the honour went to Dolores Tracer, who just happened to be the contestant who sold the most tickets to the annual Lady of the Lake celebration.

The program has changed over the years and now, under the umbrella of the Cowichan Lake Lady of the Lake Society, formed in 2001, the concept involves self-development for young women in Grade 11 and residing in the Cowichan Lake area including Youbou, Honeymoon Bay, Mesachie Lake, Caycuse and Skutz Falls.

It culminates in a competition for the selection of three ambassadors to represent Lake Cowichan for one year. The women represent and support the community locally and throughout British Columbia by volunteering and attending community events. Bursaries are provided to the winners of the competition to support their post-secondary education.

The Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce has supported the Lady of the Lake Society for many years.

“We would like to thank the Chamber for their endless support,” Second Princess Randi Robertson told the Chamber members at their annual general meeting held in the curling lounge on March 1.

“The Chamber kept us busy and involved in all their activities and we are truly grateful for that.

“I’d also like to thank the Chamber for their generous donation at Christmastime. Thank you Chamber for being our biggest supporter over all these years.”

Desiree Karlsen was named Lady of the Lake in 2017, Robertson was second princess and Brooklyn Kruk had the honour of serving as first princess.

B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

Island championship showcases Grade 9 hoops

Host Shawnigan Lake School and fellow local entry Duncan Christian School both… Continue reading

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks issues during his visit to Cowichan

NDP leader finishing four-day tour of Island

Best-ever provincials for Cowichan high school wrestlers

With one of the deepest and most dedicated contingents in the history… Continue reading

2017 a great year for Cowichan Lake: Chamber

Chamber membership has reached 111 — its highest number in recent memory

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan's Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

Police use vehicle to take down suspect wielding knife at Nanaimo park

Suspect sustained minor injuries during arrest after allegedly threatening RCMP officer

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

