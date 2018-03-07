Chamber lauded for Lady of the Lake support

“Thank you Chamber for being our biggest supporter over all these years.”

For almost three-quarters of a century folks in the Lake Cowichan area have been searching for a young woman to crown Lady of the Lake.

In 1945, the honour went to Dolores Tracer, who just happened to be the contestant who sold the most tickets to the annual Lady of the Lake celebration.

The program has changed over the years and now, under the umbrella of the Cowichan Lake Lady of the Lake Society, formed in 2001, the concept involves self-development for young women in Grade 11 and residing in the Cowichan Lake area including Youbou, Honeymoon Bay, Mesachie Lake, Caycuse and Skutz Falls.

It culminates in a competition for the selection of three ambassadors to represent Lake Cowichan for one year. The women represent and support the community locally and throughout British Columbia by volunteering and attending community events. Bursaries are provided to the winners of the competition to support their post-secondary education.

The Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce has supported the Lady of the Lake Society for many years.

“We would like to thank the Chamber for their endless support,” Second Princess Randi Robertson told the Chamber members at their annual general meeting held in the curling lounge on March 1.

“The Chamber kept us busy and involved in all their activities and we are truly grateful for that.

“I’d also like to thank the Chamber for their generous donation at Christmastime. Thank you Chamber for being our biggest supporter over all these years.”

Desiree Karlsen was named Lady of the Lake in 2017, Robertson was second princess and Brooklyn Kruk had the honour of serving as first princess.