Central Vancouver Island man dies in single-vehicle collision

Pickup truck with three occupants went off the road near Port Alberni

  • May. 20, 2018 2:35 p.m.
  • News

A Port Alberni man is dead following an accident late Saturday, May 29 on Stirling Arm Road in Port Alberni.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision at 10:24 p.m. Friday. A 2006 Ford F250 was westbound on the Forest Service Road with three occupants. The vehicle was travelling down a grade where the road had a gradual left curve. The vehicle went off road left and rolled into the ditch, according to RCMP.

Two of the occupants received minor injuries. A third occupant, a 20-year-old man from Port Alberni, died at the scene.

Port Alberni RCMP, an RCMP collision analyst and the BC Coroners service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

