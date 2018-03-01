Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

A passenger’s cellphone caught fire on a flight about to take off in Toronto early Thursday morning.

The Air Canada plane, carrying more than 200 passengers, was bound for Vancouver International Airport.

Crew members doused the flames right away, airline spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said in an email.

The aircraft was not damaged and the passenger was not badly hurt. He was treated by emergency services before walking off the plane.

The flight took off after only a short delay.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
