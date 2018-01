Ambulance and fire personnel were called to the scene.

A car went off the road on Highway 18 at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, as snow and slush slicked the roadway heading to Lake Cowichan.

The car rolled over onto its roof.

Forecasters were warning of potentially 10 centimetres of snow on parts of Vancouver Island this afternoon and evening.

There was no word on any injuries. More information as it becomes available.