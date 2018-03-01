Car in Barnjum Road ditch catches eye

Car is seen in the ditch just west of the intersection of Barnjum, Gibbins, and Menzies on Saturday, Feb. 24. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Duncan/ North Cowichan Mounties are reporting that a car ended up in the ditch on Barnjum Road, just past the intersection with Gibbins and Menzies at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Feb. 24. Details are sketchy about the incident, according to Sgt. Chris Swain, but the owner was the one who contacted police and there appeared to be minor damage to the car. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

