Car hits hydro pole on Cowichan Lake Road

The driver of a vehicle that hit a Hydro pole on Cowichan Lake Road early Saturday afternoon had to be restrained as she was taken away in an ambulance.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in front of Timberline Grove, 3242 Cowichan Lake Road. A white Toyota sedan collided with the pole and swung around into a fence. The car’s bumper landed about 30 feet away, and other car parts were strewn around the area. Witnesses believed the vehicle had been going as much as 80km/h before the collision.

The female driver was handcuffed briefly before she was taken from the scene in an ambulance. She had to be restrained while she was loaded into the ambulance as she struggled with police and paramedics.

Cowichan Lake Road was temporarily closed to vehicle traffic as the incident was investigated and cleaned up.

More information as it becomes available.