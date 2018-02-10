An RCMP officer walks past the vehicle that hit a hydro pole early on Saturday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Car hits hydro pole on Cowichan Lake Road

Driver restrained, taken away in ambulance

The driver of a vehicle that hit a Hydro pole on Cowichan Lake Road early Saturday afternoon had to be restrained as she was taken away in an ambulance.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in front of Timberline Grove, 3242 Cowichan Lake Road. A white Toyota sedan collided with the pole and swung around into a fence. The car’s bumper landed about 30 feet away, and other car parts were strewn around the area. Witnesses believed the vehicle had been going as much as 80km/h before the collision.

The female driver was handcuffed briefly before she was taken from the scene in an ambulance. She had to be restrained while she was loaded into the ambulance as she struggled with police and paramedics.

Cowichan Lake Road was temporarily closed to vehicle traffic as the incident was investigated and cleaned up.

More information as it becomes available.

Previous story
Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault
Next story
Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

Just Posted

Car hits hydro pole on Cowichan Lake Road

Driver restrained, taken away in ambulance

Chargers end GNS tourney with win

DCS closes by beating Nanaimo Christian

Hooper runs to victory in Cobble Hill 10K

Cowichan Bay runner beats UVic teammate by 26 seconds

Column T.W. Paterson: When doctors still made house calls

For 15 years Dr. Watson Dykes was Duncan’s leading, sometimes only, obstetrician and surgeon.

Duncan doctor raises health impacts of cell towers

Stephen Faulkner concerned about Safety Code 6

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

‘Buy local’ campaign, wholesale prices and funding for increased exports suggestions by BC Green Party

‘Justice for Colten’ rally draws dozens in Vancouver after not-guilty verdict

Gathering comes one day after Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in death of Colten Boushie

VIDEO: Men free young buck tangled up in a barb-wire fence

Two men helped free a deer near Vermilion while another captured it on video

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

Most Read