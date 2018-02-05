Car goes airborne off highway in Ladysmith

The single vehicle incident occurred early Sunday morning

A motorist is reported to have driven off the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday, after swerving to avoid a deer in the middle of the road.

The car ended up on its roof down a small hill, after finally coming to a halt upside down on the railroad tracks.

The single vehicle incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of the highway and Lipton Road in Ladysmith.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue, RCMP and BC Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The car left the highway and took out a boulevard tree, by the roots, and was airborne for approximately 50 feet before and it landed on the tracks behind the Black Press building.

Paramedics transported to the driver to hospital and his condition is not known.

A tow truck was called in to help with hauling the totalled car off the tracks and up embankment.

 

(Duck Paterson Photo)

