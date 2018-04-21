Cancelling licences for deadbeats controversial with readers

“I agree they have to do something but these guys need to get to work.”

New government bill would allow ICBC to cancel your licence if you don’t make payments. (Black Press)

A new provincial law could cancel the driver’s licences of those owing child and/or spousal support.

The province announced Tuesday it’s introducing legislation to allow ICBC to instantly cancel the driver’s licence of anyone more than $3,000 behind in support payments.

Feedback was strong about the proposal, both on the Citizen’s website and on Facebook.

Many believe taking away the vehicles of those who owe would ultimately put them further behind, as it would hamper their ability to get to work.

“Not that I’m defending deadbeat parents, but if you take their licence away, wouldn’t that impede their ability to get to and from work to make the wages to pay for their kids? Just a wee thought…,” wrote A Kath Lena.

“I agree they have to do something but these guys need to get to work. They should take away all the passports. If you can’t afford support you can’t afford to travel,” wrote Kimberly Nash.

Sheila d’Haene Currie noted “Isn’t that what buses are for?”

“Not everywhere has buses…” replied Michelle Yeates.

Krista Toebes noted “It could definitely backfire…especially if the paying parent drives for a living.”

Currently, the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program, which governs support payments, can only ask ICBC to refuse to issue or renew a licence, which they do.

B.C. drivers must renew their licences every five years.

Many understood the potential reality of the situation, however.

“No, permanent garnishments on wages need to be done. We’ll just have more people driving around unlicensed and uninsured,” wrote Patricia Milino.

“My child’s father is 30,000 in arrears, he lost his licence 10 yrs ago, still occasionally drives with no licence, still works, his boss disregards the garnishment so and pays him cash. Stopping his licence affected nothing, because when he had it he still didn’t bother,” wrote Murdoc Niccals. “Lots of us work and have worked without a vehicle and a licence and we are alive. It’s all just excuses and laziness as to why it shouldn’t be done thinking if they have a licence that means they will work and make payments.”