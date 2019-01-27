Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media

Reports say a 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company

A policeman stands watch outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A Canadian man has reportedly been detained in China on allegations of fraud.

The South China Morning Post, citing local media, says the 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company out of C$375 million.

The newspaper says the man, whose full name is not given, allegedly tried to use fake papers to transfer the money from the company’s account to an account in Hong Kong.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the latest arrest comes in the midst of testy diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been detained in China since December for allegedly endangering national security.

Their arrests came shortly after Canadian authorities in Vancouver arrested Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive with Chinese firm Huawei Technologies, who is wanted by the U.S. on fraud charges.

On Saturday, it was announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had fired John McCallum as Canada’s ambassador to China after he twice weighed in on the high-stakes extradition case.

Another Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, received a death sentence for a previous drug-smuggling conviction, a harsher penalty than the 15 years of imprisonment he’d already been given.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline work destroyed salmon habitat: scientist
Next story
B.C. man captures moment comet smashes into super blood wolf moon

Just Posted

Drivesmart column: Is your car falling apart? Roadside mechanical inspections

Inspections were frequently triggered by seeing something amiss

Atom female Capitals repeat as Langley tournament champs

Busy Cowichan team finishes second at home tourney

Robert Barron column: Canada has a lot to offer

The 18 year-old from Saudi Arabia came to Canada

Diamond and Gauthier lead the way in Capitals victory

Cowichan defeats visiting Vernon Vipers on Saturday

Rescue crews summoned after boaters fall in Cowichan River

Boaters managed to get out of the water, but were cold and exhausted

REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media

Reports say a 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company

Trans Mountain pipeline work destroyed salmon habitat: scientist

Biologist calls the work on the Stewart Creek crossing in Chilliwack ‘amateur hour’

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas splits legislature looting spree open

Long road to accountability began with MLA disclosures

Four charged in Canada Day killing in Kelowna

Three men and one woman are charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Esa Carriere

B.C. man captures moment comet smashes into super blood wolf moon

Victoria amateur photographer videos first ever lunar impact during an eclipse

Vancouver Island’s best in business recognized at awards gala

Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards were presented this past week

VIDEO: Kootenay boy, 10, brave in the face of cancer

Fernie Ghostriders vs. Kimberley Dynamiters game to raise funds for young fan fighting cancer

Most Read