Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene battled the elements to finish third in the women’s race Monday at the 2018 Boston Marathon.

The 41-year-old mother of three from Strathroy, Ont., finished in a time of two hours 44 minutes 20 seconds.

Desiree Linden of the United states won in 2:39:54.

Times were slower than usual due to persistent rain in Boston.

The only Canadian to win the race was Jacqueline Gareau in 1980.

Canada also earned a top-10 finish in the men’s race, with Hamilton’s Reid Coolsaet finishing ninth in 2:25:02

Yuki Kawauchi finished first to earn Japan’s first Boston Marathon title since 1987.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged
Next story
Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

Just Posted

Lack of volunteers leads to Mill Bay fire department proposal for paid staff

Lack of volunters leads to safety concerns

‘Bed Rest Mom’ talks about other possible side of pregnancy

“I wanted to speak to women where they truly are at”

Music festival winds season up by saying ‘well done’ and announcing provincial participants

Cowichan’s contingent to provincials, as always, includes a great group of young performers

From homeless to helping others: VIU’s adult education turns life around

April Murphy has battled illiteracy, homelessness, and addiction and mental health challenges.

Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes bring ‘Roots & Grooves‘ to Duncan Showroom

There are 40 years between their ages but who cares when there’s this much talent going around

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays game could be canceled tonight due to storm

Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Protesters regroup in Trans Mountain blockade effort

Alberta, federal governments move to force pipeline project to continue

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Most Read