The Canadian Coast guard’s medium icebreaker Henry Larsen is seen in Allen Bay during Operation Nanook as Prime Minister Stephen Harper visits Resolute, Nunavut on the third day of his five day northern tour to Canada’s Arctic on August 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

The Canadian Coast Guard is increasing its focus on the Arctic.

Northern Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc is announcing that the coast guard is creating a new branch devoted solely to looking after Canada’s northern waters.

The new coast guard zone will be accompanied by an extensive set of talks across the North to discuss what the coast guard’s future role in those rapidly changing seas should be.

Climate change is opening Arctic seas across the world to tourism, shipping and resource development.

At the same time, it’s creating new problems such as the pile-up of old ice that blocked some northern communities from their annual supply shipment this year.

LeBlanc’s announcement comes days after the government said it was buying three used icebreakers.

Related: $67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Related: Coast Guard warns of explosive hazard after barge runs aground on Haida Gwaii

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Your vote matters,’ BC NDP and Greens host proportional representation rally
Next story
Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read