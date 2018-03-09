(Facebook/Canada’sWorstDriver)

Canada’s Worst Driver looking for next round of bad drivers

Nominations are now open for the popular Discovery Canada TV series

Are you one of Canada’s worst drivers? Or maybe you know someone who is?

The popular television show is recruiting motorists from Vancouver Island to be featured on the upcoming 14th season of Canada’s Worst Driver.

Nominations are now open to men and women as producers look to uncover the next round of accident-prone drivers and rehabilitate them.

“We’ve been at this for over a decade, but there’s no slowing down,” said host Andrew Younghusband.

“There’s a whole new generation of drivers taking over city streets, some were just four years old when the show first hit the airways, now they’re making nominations or looking for training themselves! We’re here to help and I can truly say – we have!”

Nominations are being accepted now until March 31 with filming slated for this summer. In addition to the bad driver being flown to Toronto to earn one of eight spots at the drivers rehabilitation centre, the friend, husband, wife, relative, sibling, co-worker or neighbour who nominated them will come along for the bumpy ride.

Nominations can be made online now at Canada’s Worst Driver.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws
Next story
Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: Music, dinner theatre, and the search for a conductor

Our esteemed founder and enduring musical director/conductor Garth Williams is retiring.

Girls wanted for flag football league

Long running women’s league adding junior divisions

Women’s Day rally draws crowd in Duncan

There have been some successes, but on other fronts little has changed from the 1940s.

Cowichan 49ers outlast Prospect Lake in Tony Grover Cup quarterfinals

Defending champs on to semifinals

VIDEO: Queen of Patter, brings her music to Crofton on Sunday

With a huge repertoire to draw on, Pancel has a lot to offer in From Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks issues during his visit to Cowichan

NDP leader finishing four-day tour of Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

Victoria Royals to dress like Don Cherry tonight

The themed jerseys are in support of the Kidney Foundation of Canada

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests

Conservation Office fielding three to five calls a week in the Cariboo due to deep snow

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

Canada’s Worst Driver looking for next round of bad drivers

Nominations are now open for the popular Discovery Canada TV series

VIDEO: Inside look at B.C. biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

City of Surrey says project is a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management

Most Read