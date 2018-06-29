Canada Day Cowichan style: A schedule of events

It doesn’t matter where you live or what you’re keen to do, the Cowichan Valley region will have it all on Canada Day.

From parades to barbecues to cake, music and more, there’s something in every community for every age and ability.

Here’s a list of what’s happening near you:

CHEMAINUS

Big things are afoot for Canada Day at Waterwheel Park. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. families can enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo, bouncy castles, face painting, crafts and fun, cake and ice cream, live music and more. Visit www.visitchemainus.ca for all the details, or see below.

COBBLE HILL

Canada Day Jam for the Stone, takes over the Cobble Hill Hall grounds between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. with a beer garden and live performances in a fundraiser for the Cobblestone Pub. Organizers are touting the event as a kid-friendly party.

DUNCAN

Celebrating Canada’s 151st birthday, cake supplied by Real Canadian Superstore will be served at the Centennial Totem Pole area in Charles Hoey Memorial Park at 4 p.m.

Before then, though, there’ll be music all day for the 39 Days of July event at the Community Farm Store Stage. The tunes kick off at 11 a.m. with Woodruff Marimba and new musicians every hour thereafter.

Over at Bethel Baptist Church on Ypres Street, the party runs from 12:30 p.m. through to 6 p.m. Call 250-746-7432 for details.

LAKE COWICHAN

There are four options to celebrate Canada’s birthday around Lake Cowichan. Three of the four kick off at 11 a.m.

In Youbou, the events run until 3 p.m. at the church.

In Lake Cowichan, the Town Square is the centre of the action until 2 p.m.

Over in Honeymoon Bay, festivities will take place at the Community Hall. What’s going on? Think: music, dancing, arts and crafts, kids games, a concession and of course, birthday cake.

Later that evening a celebration will take over the Mesachie Lake Skydome Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MAPLE BAY

The Maple Bay Community Association’s Sheila Kitson said this year’s theme is agriculture: “Respecting the farmers on whom we depend at least three times a day.”

The parade will muster at 9:30 a.m. at the Herd Road dog park. The parade kicks off from there at 10:30 a.m. and heads to the Maple Bay Rowing Club.

The parade route this year varies slightly from years’ past. It will go along Herd Road to Maple Bay Road. After a left on Maple Bay Road the parade will turn right on Chisholm Trail, left on Redcap and then left onto Beaumont Avenue. It’ll file down Beaumont and turn around at the Lion Rampant Pub’s upper parking lot and then make its way to the rowing club to sing ‘O Canada’.

Prizes will be awarded for best parade entries; pets and family members are welcome.

Following the parade, there’ll be a party at the beach. Expect all the fan favourites: barbecue food, ice cream, coffee, arts and crafts, and even a bouncy castle. Displays and exhibits will also line the beach.

Take note boaters, the boat ramp will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 1. Crofton and Chemainus ramps are alternatives and will be open during those hours.

NORTH COWICHAN

Canada Day at the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre always draws a crowd. This year the celebration runs from June 30 through to July 2 every day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and the usual family activities will be on site: train rides, crafts, a barbecue and more.

SHAWNIGAN LAKE

This year a parade will begin at 11:15 a.m., leaving Cairn Park and travelling through the village to Elsie Miles Park. At noon the flag will be raised and ‘O Canada’ will be sung.



