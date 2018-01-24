Business notes: Youngsters learn business skills at Kids Cafe

Students responsible for every part of the business

Some home-schooled kids in the Valley are learning entrepreneurial skills, and some tantalizing recipes along the way.

A group of them have recently opened a Kids Cafe at the Hub at Cowichan Station on Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The project was the brainchild of Leyla Nikkel, a local homeschooling mom, teacher, and owner of STEAM+D Works Makerspace.

Nikkel’s daughter, Robin, wanted to start a restaurant as an entrepreneurship project for school and, after inviting a few friends to join them, they started the Kids Cafe.

Nikkel said the project is designed to give the kids self confidence and valuable work experience for their resumes.

“It also gives them social experience, a chance to earn some money, and a variety of entrepreneurial skills,” she said.

“The students are responsible for every part of the business. They design the menu, prepare the food, serve the customers, and even do the bookkeeping. They are also trained in a variety of food industry skills, including food safety, barista service, and running a cashier.”

Cowichan forms Cowichan Milk Company to sell direct

A small family farm in the Cowichan Valley will soon be selling its milk to local markets.

Ben and Margie vanBoven and their son Matthew, who own the farm that has operated from its location on Koksilah Road for decades, intend to open the Cowichan Milk Company this spring.

Margie said the milk the farm currently produces goes mainly to Island Farms.

But the family decided that milk produced from the farm’s small herd of cows, which are fed a grass-based diet, would be sold at local farmers’ markets, small stores and at the farm itself in the future.

Margie said the farm has been given the green light to start the Cowichan Milk Company and the family has been busy setting up the required pasteurization and other machinery.

“The milk will be vat pasteurized which will help it retain a high percentage of the milk’s natural enzymes and beneficial bacteria,” she said.

“Vat pasteurization also gives the milk a creamier and richer flavour. It will be great for people to drive by our farm and know where their milk comes from.”

Video production company gives organizations a voice

New Branch Media is a new video production company in the Cowichan Valley that helps non-profit organizations connect their vision and mission with audiences through video.

Spokeswoman Sheila Nykwist said that as organizations struggle to have their voices heard and gather support in a challenging landscape, New Branch Media is shining a light on their important work.

She said that by creating video stories that audiences connect with at a heart-level, New Branch Media has helped increase donor funding and achieve successful grant applications for many organizations.

“It uniquely combines the best of journalistic storytelling with the skills of a PR agency to not only create engaging video content but also a strategy to ensure their important message reaches the right audience,” Nykwist said.

For more information, go to www.newbranchmedia.ca

EDC sponsors Green Award; nominations closing

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce again welcomes Economic Development Cowichan as the sponsor for the Green Business Award.

EDC founded the award in 2011 and has been the sole sponsor ever since.

The Green Business Award goes to a business that implements environmentally sustainable practices.

Nominees demonstrate leadership in lessening impact on the environment by reducing, solving or avoiding environmental issues.

“The Green Business Award sponsorship is one aspect of ongoing collaboration between Economic Development Cowichan and the Chamber,” said chamber president Julie Scurr.

“Our organizations have a shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous Cowichan. Their door is always open for consultation with the business community, and we’ve worked together on expansive consultation with business leaders.”

Time is quickly running out for nominations in all categories for the chamber’s annual Black Tie Awards.

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Jan. 31.

Go to www.blacktieawards.com for nominations.

The awards will be presented on April 7 at Brentwood College School.



