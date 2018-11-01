Business notes: Westcoastees opens new store in Duncan

“We’re very happy with our newest location on Government Street.”

Westcoastees employees Heather Cavey and John Weber display some T-shirts at the store’s newest location on Government Street in Duncan. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Westcoasttees has opened a new storefront at 277 Government St. in Duncan.

The T-shirt shop, which does all its own screen printing and designing in the Cowichan Valley, also has a location at Unit #5, 6961 Trans Canada Hwy., just north of Duncan, and another in Campbell River.

Co-owner Maria Midgley said that the location on the TCH, which has been in operation for five years and is where much of the company’s screen printing takes place, is hard for customers to find and there’s little parking.

“We’re very happy with our newest location on Government Street,” she said.

“It’s a larger store, it has lots of parking and it’s right in Duncan’s downtown, making it easier for our customers to find and get to. We saw the opportunity to set up operations there and we took it.”

Kids Cafe offering High Tea

The youngsters at the Living School House have restarted their Kids Cafe, which is held every Wednesday at the Hub at Cowichan Station, for the new school year.

The Kids Cafe, which usually runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., was begun last year by a number of home-schooled kids in the Valley so they could learn entrepreneurial skills, and some tantalizing recipes along the way.

On Nov. 14, Kids Cafe will host a High Tea to help raise funds to rent a ship next summer to recreate the early voyages of Capt. James Cook along the coast of Vancouver Island.

Leyla Nikkel, a local homeschooling mom who helped organize Kids Cafe, said the High Tea will offer a full range of tea options to accompany a wide selection of tea sandwiches and savouries, scones with jam and clotted cream, and sweet treats.

“Seatings are at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.,” she said.

“Tickets for the High Tea are being sold at The Hub on Wednesdays, or by emailing msnikkel@hotmail.com.”

Field and Vine Gift Co. gearing up

Mill Bay’s Field and Vine Gift Co. is getting ready for the busy Christmas season.

Owner Heidi Powell said she will have a booth set up displaying her unique gift boxes at the second annual Late Night Christmas Shopping event at Shawnigan Lake’s Vintage Brush, which will be held on Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

She said it’s one of many fairs and shows she will be attending throughout the Christmas season.

“Christmas is a big gift-giving season and my gift boxes got a really positive response at these events last year,” Powell said.

“My goal this year is to promote the gift boxes to corporations and offices in the Cowichan Valley to give as gifts to their clients.”

The online business specializes in creating unique and thoughtful gifts for businesses and individuals.

The luxury-curated gift boxes the company is known for feature local artisan foods and specialties, each with its own unique theme and occasion.

Powell said each gift box is lovingly assembled with the finest, hand selected must-haves, including local foods, cheeses and wines, sourced along the coastal farm and wine communities of British Columbia, with a focus on Vancouver Island.

For more information, go to www.fieldandvinegiftco.com

Eat Stay Play in Cowichan Nov. 3-12

The Valley’s “Eat Stay Play” promotion, organized by Tourism Cowichan, will run Nov. 3-12.

The event offers customers nine days to “Savour the Savings” in Cowichan.

Locals and visitors alike can discover great eats, endless adventures, and unforgettable places to lay their heads for just a fraction of what they’d pay the rest of the year.

Discover the possibilities that many local businesses and organizations are offering during the nine days, from set menus and long table dinners, to unique accommodations, festivals and outdoor adventures.

Visit www.tourismcowichan.com/eat-stay-play-2018/ to learn more.