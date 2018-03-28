Business notes: Website looks to highlight Cowichan Valley businesses

Marnie Scott, creator of the Winnipeg-based Canadian Cool Foods website, is looking for more businesses from the Cowichan Valley to be included on the website. (Submitted photo)

Four companies in the Cowichan Valley are currently featured on the Winnipeg-based Canadian Cool Foods website, and the website creator Marnie Scott is looking for more.

Scott said she is passionate about supporting Canadian industry and created a unique and independent website to provide a free service for anyone interested in finding or listing “Product of Canada” foods, beverages and ingredients.

She said the website, which can be found at Canadiancoolfoods.com, is an information platform which links the products in the “shopping list” to each company’s own website, where site users can make informed purchase decisions or simply learn more about the Canadian company and their products.

Currently 56 B.C.-based food and beverage companies and 761 of their products are already featured on the Canadiancoolfoods.com website.

They include the Cowichan Valley’s Westholme Tea Company, Cowichan Pasta Company, Vancouver Island Salt Co., and Island Farmhouse Poultry.

“More Canadian consumers, restauranteurs, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers are looking for truly Canadian ingredients, foods and beverages,’ Scott said.

“This is what Product of Canada is; 98 per cent or more Canadian-grown ingredients that uses Canadian labour and processing. These products are in a class by themselves and should be identified, promoted and celebrated across Canada.”

New wine club at Unsworth

Mill Bay’s Unsworth Vineyards is introducing a new Unsworth Wine Club that gives members exclusive access to its collection of limited production wines and a number of benefits.

They include having of a case of Unsworth Vineyards wine delivered to each club member’s door in June each year, a 10 per cent saving on all wine purchases in the vineyard’s tasting room and at the Duncan Farmer’s Market, and free shipping for members on Vancouver Island and the Vancouver Lower Mainland.

Unsworth Vineyards is owned by Tim and Colleen Turyk, who both grew up in the area, and the manager of the business, Christle Pope, said the main idea behind the wine club is to ensure local customers are rewarded for their business.

“We’re giving all the benefits we can to ensure our customers are well served,” she said.

To join the club, click here.

New hand takes the wheel at Chamber

Alec Wheeler has recently been hired by the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce as its new events and membership manager.

Wheeler is originally from Malcolm Island, located off the north coast of Vancouver Island, and spent more than 10 years in Victoria working as an events managers for a number of non-profit groups and municipalities.

After a period of time in New Zealand, Wheeler returned to the Island and moved to the Cowichan Valley where she had worked with MNP for two years previously and had established extensive contacts in the local business community.

“I applied for this job, and am happy that I was hired,” she said.

“Right now I’m really busy preparing for the upcoming Black Tie Awards, but I intend to look to the future and determine how best to perform my role here after that.”

Brand new sponsor for Black Tie Awards

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber is welcoming a new sponsor this year at its Black Tie Awards.

Community Futures Cowichan is sponsoring the Business Achievement 1 – 10 Employees category.

The award recognizes excellence in operating a successful business or social enterprise, and demonstrating initiative, community involvement, sound business management, creativity and consistent growth.

“Sponsoring this award is a great fit for Community Futures, because we understand how tough it can be to brave the challenges of owning a business,” said Cathy Robertson, general manager of Community Futures Cowichan.

As well, H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre is the sponsor for the Business Achievement Award for Businesses with 11 – 19 Employees at the Black Tie Awards.

“It’s great to see everyone come together to celebrate excellence,” Wallace said.

This year’s Black Tie Awards honouring excellence in business and volunteerism will be presented at the Black Tie Awards and Auction on April 7 at Brentwood College School.