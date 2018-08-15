Business notes: Water on Wheels comes to the rescue of local equine club

“Thankfully, with the help of Water on Wheels, we’ve been able to avoid cancellations.”

Local business Water on Wheels has come to the rescue of Duncan’s Vimy Western Riding Club this summer by watering its outdoor riding arena to ensure the health and safety of riders and horses. Pictured is one of the company’s trucks in the arena. (Submitted photo)

The Vimy Western Riding Club in Duncan is able to host its shows and clinics throughout the ongoing hot and dry summer largely thanks to local business, Water on Wheels.

Like many community groups, the club relies heavily on the volunteer efforts of its members and in-kind contributions from the business community.

Club president Gordon Williams explained that the club’s outdoor riding arena has special sand footing, which provides safe traction for horse and rider.

But he said hot weather causes the footing to dry out, which not only affects the traction, but also amplifies temperatures and creates a tremendous amount of fine dust, which can be dangerous for both horse and rider.

Williams said that under these conditions, the club would typically need to consider cancelling events.

“Thankfully, with the help of Water on Wheels, we’ve been able to avoid cancellations,” he said.

“Their water truck, which is fitted with a spray bar, ensures our ring is maintained and kept safe. This may not seem like a big deal to those who are not in the equine world, but to us, their support has been invaluable. Business owners like Brent Winnitoy and his team are shining examples of why Cowichan’s business community really is a cut above the rest.”

Oak and Carriage changing name and ownership

The Oak and Carriage Neighbourhood Pub in Duncan has a new owner and a new name.

From now on, the pub, located at 3287 Cowichan Lake Rd., will just be called The Oak and the new owner is Duncan Morrison.

Long-time employee Chrissy Anderson said the iconic carriage that was prominently displayed in front of the pub almost since it opened in the early 1980s has been sold to the original owners of the establishment.

Anderson said the pub will host a “goodbye party” at the pub on Aug. 17, beginning at 4 p.m.

“It’s the end of one era and the beginning of another,” she said.

“Everyone is welcome to the party, and there will be complimentary appetizers.”

Relive childhood with an Adult Pirate Pak Wednesday

On Aug. 15, customers can re-live childhood memories by ordering an Adult Pirate Pak at Duncan’s White Spot restaurant, located at 101 Trans Canada Hwy.

For the ninth consecutive year, a toonie from the sale of every Pirate Pak from all White Spot locations will be donated to Zajac Ranch for Children, a local charity that provides kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities a unique summer camp experience.

Pirate Pak Day has become an anticipated annual tradition that has raised more than $660,000 since its inception, and sent more than 400 hearties to camp.

“Pirate Pak Day is a big fundraising event for us, one that both our guests and staff look forward to every year,” said White Spot president Warren Erhart.

“Money raised on this special day helps young mateys facing difficult challenges, and wouldn’t be possible without the participation of our valued guests.”

Lake dog groomer moving to home-based location

Poochies Dog Grooming & Pet Food in Lake Cowichan is moving.

The shop had been operating from 53 North Shore Rd. for two years, but owner Gabriela Melendez said the landowner has other plans for the building and she has to move.

She said she has decided to use her house, located at 10221 Youbou Rd., to host Poochies Dog Grooming & Pet Food.

“It’s just 10 minutes from my old location, so I don’t think it will be a big inconvenience for the more than 400 clients I have built up since I first opened the business,” Melendez said.

“It’s also my own property so I won’t have to deal with landlord issues like this anymore. I am so glad that I decided to set up the business in this area because there is certainly a big need for a grooming salon, daycare and healthy pet food in Lake Cowichan.”

Melendez said she is currently in the process of moving and the new location will be open as soon as that’s complete.

For more information, call Melendez at her new number at 778-429-7018.

New vet clinic has focus on palliative pet care

A new small-animal medical practice, with minor surgical capacity, has recently opened up in Shawnigan Village.

Shawnigan Lake Veterinary Wellness Practice offers wellness exams, general medical care and a focus on palliative/end of life care for senior and terminally ill patients.

The clinic is the first in the area to offer palliative care services and it is an area of veterinary medicine that has seen significant growth in the last decade.

House call services are also provided if requested.

“Due to our limited scope of practice, we continue to have relationships with other local veterinary hospitals in order to provide our clients with full services that they may require, such as spays, neuters and X-rays,”said Dr. Denise Phipps.

“Both Dr. Karena Skelton, our receptionist Mary, and myself are also Fear Free Certified. The Fear Free Certification Program provides professionals with the tools, protocols and knowledge to reduce fear, anxiety and stress in patients. We are very excited to be part of this vibrant, welcoming community. Please feel free to drop by and meet us anytime.”