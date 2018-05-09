Business Notes: Treefrog Tropicals opens in Duncan

Bernie Moschenross, left, owner of Treefrog Tropicals in Duncan, and artist Brian Sleeman put up the sign on the new business on Government Street last week. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

After 18 years of business in Vancouver, Treefrog Tropicals has opened its doors at 277 Government St. in Duncan.

The store specializes in tropical plants that have health benefits, like the ability to remove toxins from the air, as well as furniture and household accessories.

Owner Bernie Moschenross said the increasing cost of rent in Vancouver has led him to search for another location to set up his business.

“We also have daughters who are studying at Queen Margaret’s School, so we’re able to be real close to them from this store,” he said.

“I think we’re really going to like it here.”

Killer B store opens in Lake Cowichan

Killer B Vintage & Design has recently opened in Lake Cowichan.

The store, located at 104 South Shore Rd,. sells mainly vintage decor, clothing, collectibles, art, music, comics and even has unique cars and motorcycles.

Owner Brandon Kereliuk said, after decades of collecting, his store carries quite a range of merchandise.

He said the shop also carries Heritage Brand caps, t-shirts and other clothing with such iconic brand names as CBC, NASA, Canadian Armed Forces and other reproductions and logos that Heritage Brand is licensed to deal in.

“I had a similar store in Alberta about 30 years ago and I’ve collected so much stuff over the years that I felt it was a good time to open another store,” he said.

“We’ve had a lot of customers since we opened so we’re doing pretty good.”

Lion Rampant owners lightening their load

The owners of the Maple Bay’s The Lion Rampart Scottish Pub are losing weight and are participating in a fundraiser for KidSport at the same time.

Co-owners Bruce Findlay and Andrew Abernethy are taking part in a six-week fitness challenge, dubbed “Battle of the Bay”, in which the business partners plan to lose 25 pounds each.

People interested in participating in the fun fundraiser for KidSport, a charity dedicated to helping underprivileged kids get into team sports, can pledge per-pound lost or a flat amount.

Pledge sheets are available at the pub or you can contact the men via email at andrew@lionrampant.ca and bruce@ lionrampant.ca to pledge on a per pound basis.

If you’d like to do a flat amount, KidSport has set up a website at http://www.kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/cowichan/whats-new/battle-in-the-bay/

“Whoever sponsors the winner in this challenge will receive a Lion Rampant gift card equalling 50 per cent of your pledge,” Findlay said.

“Thanks for your support for us and the kids of the Cowichan Valley.”

Penner retiring soon from Mrs. P’s Embroidery

After almost 27 years in business, Linda Penner, owner of Duncan’s Mrs. P’s Embroidery, will soon retire.

Penner and her long-time business have made a name for themselves in the Cowichan Valley over the years embroidering logos on jerseys and other equipment for local sports teams, businesses and organizations.

She said she’s 64 now and wants to spend more time looking after her home.

Penner says the business is for sale and she’s willing to train anyone who buys it how to use all the equipment.

She said she already has two parties interested in taking over Mrs. P’s Embroidery.

“I’d like to say thanks to all of my loyal customers over the years,” she said.

“It’s been a great experience working in the Valley.”

Riot Brewing collects two World Beer Cup awards

Riot Brewing Co. claimed a gold and a bronze award in the 2018 World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that evaluates beers from around the world and recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers.

The Chemainus-based brewery received a gold award in the English-Style Dark Mild Ale beer style category for its Working Class Hero Dark Mild, and a bronze award in the Coffee Beer style category for its Breakfast of Champions Coffee Lager.

Awards were given in 101 beer-style categories during the World Beer Cup award ceremony on May 3 at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Riot Brewing is the only Vancouver Island brewery to win an award, and the only Canadian brewery to win two awards in the 2018 World Beer Cup.

“We’re absolutely stoked ­—speaking politely — to win (the awards), the result of some serious hard work from our incredible team,” said Aly Tomlin, owner of Riot Brewing.

“B.C.’s beer scene is growing and we’re proud to be part of the success of our industry, especially on an international scale.”

Robert Barron is a reporter with the Cowichan Valley Citizen. He can be reached at Robert. Barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com.