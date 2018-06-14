Business notes: Thrift Town moves to new location

The main reason is because the thrift store had outgrown its old, smaller location.

Tracy Clements, owner of Duncan’s Thrift Town, is happy to move the business into a larger location. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Thrift Town has moved from its location on Government Street to a new location at 1059D Canada Ave.

Owner Tracy Clements said the main reason is because the thrift store had outgrown its old, smaller location.

She said she needed extra space to introduce a used furniture component to Thrift Town, and parking for customers has been greatly enhanced in its new location.

“We’re missing some of the walk-in business that we got on Government Street, but the increased size of the store, the fact it has air conditioning as summer arrives and better parking are working out well,” Clements said.

“One of the reasons I opened Thrift Town more than a year ago was to give back to the community, and the store continues to donate to a number of local causes, including food banks, hospice and Big Bothers, Big Sisters.”

Online farm market meets bicycle delivery service

What do you get when you mix an online farmers’ market and a bicycle delivery service?

The greenest way to get local food onto local plates.

Cowichan Recyclists, who have been offering organics and recycling waste pick up by bicycle in the Valley since 2007, are now proudly pedaling produce, baked goods and more to local food lovers in Duncan.

Building on the legacy of Heather and Brock McLeod’s Makaria Farm bike delivery from several years ago, the Recyclists new owners Erin Ward and Patrick Devlin are excited to be able to partner with food hub Cow-op.ca, the online farmers’ market, to offer a unique, convenient and green delivery service which connects consumers to over 30 local growers and processors.

“We are pleased to help build sustainable food systems in our region,” said Ward. “For us, it’s about the health of our community, our farmers, and promoting the use of bicycles to transport goods.”

Customers can place orders online at www.cow-op.ca any time between Friday and Tuesday.

Farmers harvest on Wednesdays and orders are picked up or delivered on Thursdays.

Bike delivery is currently offered to customers within a small radius of the City of Duncan.

As the co-operative grows, the goal is to offer home delivery to a wider area.

Duncan barber celebrating first anniversary in style

Duncan’s award-winning Victory Barber & Brand on Kenneth Street is celebrating its first anniversary in the city on June 16.

Spokesman Lucas Philippson said the shop, which also features a full espresso coffee bar and its own product line, will have four barbers on duty that day, and a special events liquor licence has been acquired for the anniversary celebrations, which will see the shop open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m instead of its usual closing at 5 p.m.

Owner Ian Smith won the Young Entrepreneur award in April at the Duncan/Cowichan Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Black Tie Awards, and the company took home the Best New Business in 2018 from the Downtown Duncan Business Improvement Area.

“We’ve had a really great year, and we’ve been totally accepted by the Cowichan community,” Philippson said.

“We’re hoping as many people as possible can show up for our anniversary celebrations.”

Kali Yoga offering mindfulness workshop

Join Shawnigan Lake’s Kali Yoga on June 18 for an evening of learning and exploring some of the possibilities of “Mindfulness”.

End your curiosity of how to bring thoughtful intention to your life and get ready to be inspired by the teaching of Murray Groom.

Groom has been engaged in meditative practice for 40 years.

He is a trained theologian and spiritual director and is recently retired from parish ministry with the United Church of Canada.

Murray will introduce the topic of mindfulness in a fun and enthusiastic way in this non-denominational workshop.

Participants will learn the philosophy behind mindfulness, practice a few techniques and go home with a couple of tools to start their own practice.

The workshop begins at 6 p.m. and costs $15 per person.

Sign up for the workshop, which will held at 2721 Shawnigan Lake Rd., at https://mindfulnessmondays.weebly.com/