Business notes: The prawn rush is on at Mad Dogs Crab Seafood market

Scott Mahon, owner of Duncan’s Mad Dogs Crabs Seafood Market, holds fresh prawns that were just delivered to his store on Canada Avenue. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

The prawn rush is on at Duncan’s Mad Dogs Crabs Seafood Market, located at 775 Canada Ave.

The short prawn season, which runs each spring for just six to eight weeks, has begun and Mad Dogs’ owner Scott Mahon said his shop began selling live prawns, caught locally just off Saltspring Island, this season on May 10.

He said the store will be selling the prawns for the next three weeks while they are in season, but only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays due to limited supplies.

Mahon said the lines outside the shop for the prawns started early on May 10 and he sold 300 pounds of prawns in the first 30 minutes of sales.

“We usually sell up to 5,000 pounds of prawns each season,” he said.

“It’s a super-short season that people look forward to every year.”

Former director of development opens firm

Scott Mack, the former director of development services in North Cowichan, has begun a new business.

Townsite Planning Inc. offers professional services to landowners, developers and local governments in all areas of land-use planning, land development and community planning.

Mack is offering his services based on his almost 20 years of experience in senior local government planning and management, land development and consulting.

“We are happy to work with individual land owners who require a development permit or want to rezone their property, local land developers, and large national and multi-national corporations advancing large-scale master-planned communities and developments,” he said.

“We also provide support and services for local governments through contract subdivision approving officer services, planning and development process reviews and policy planning.”

For more information, call Mack at 250-797-2515

Valley businessman opens Trades Vacation operation

Cory Paisley came up with an idea for a great business while on vacation in Panama at an eco-resort recently.

Paisley, owner of the Valley’s Garage Door Doctor, said he recognized that there was a need for good tradesmen at the resort, and others like it, and began his Trades Vacation business.

He said he began discussions with the resort on bringing in tradesmen from the Valley and Vancouver Island to exchange their trade work for accommodations at the resorts.

Paisley said, ideally, the tradesmen would provide three days work for six days accommodations.

“It’s good for everyone in that the resorts have access to tradesmen and the tradesmen can have cheaper vacations,” he said.

“I’m heading back to Panama at the end of the month to put a spotlight on our local trades and see what’s needed there.”

For more information, go to www.tradesvacation.com.

Women invited to talk financial literacy and money

Members of Duncan’s e3 Spaces along with local entrepreneurs are bringing women together to talk candidly about financial literacy and creating an open dialogue about spending, saving and getting onto the right track financially.

e3 is a new, collaborative work space in Duncan designed to help entrepreneurs get the tools they need for success.

The event, which takes place on May 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is for women only and the cost is $27.

It will be hosted at Ou Gallery and will feature local financial expert Maryel Neal to create a high impact evening discussing money, mindset and the magic of financial abundance.

“We believe that women deserve a safe space to discuss money and we’re building it here in Duncan,” said Carolin Ricciardi, Co-Founder of e3.

“It’s our mission to empower local women with tools and resources to get ahead financially and stay there.”

For more information, go to www.e3spaces.com