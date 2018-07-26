Business notes: Save-On-Foods in Duncan donates $1,500 to food bank

The Save-on-Foods store in Duncan recently raised $1,500 for the Cowichan Valley Basket Society. Pictured, from left, are store managers Dave Marchtaler and Derik Sheers, Colleen Fuller from the Cowichan Basket Society and Jenn Brass, an assistant manager at the store. (Submitted photo)

Duncan’s Save-On-Foods has donated $1,500 to the Cowichan Valley Basket Society.

Jenn Brass, a spokeswoman for the grocery store, said the money was raised over a three-day period in June as part of Save-On-Foods’ inaugural “Share it Forward” program.

She said all Save-On-Foods stores in the chain participated in the fundraiser, in which 25 per cent of all foods from Western Family Products sold during the three days went to a local food bank.

“Our store raised $1,500, and all the stores together managed to raise a total of $250,000,” Brass said.

“It’s one of our ways to give back to the communities in which we have stores.”

Duncan RC Hobby Shop for sale; owner heads overseas

The Duncan RC Hobby Shop is up for sale.

Owner Malcolm Butler said he has been given a job opportunity in Luxembourg that he can’t refuse.

Butler, a retired naval logistics officer with the Royal Canadian Navy, said the new job is with an international logistics company, and he’s looking forward to seeing more of the world with his family.

The Duncan RC Hobby Shop was only open for 18 months, but Butler saw his business grow to such a point in that short time that he moved from a location on Government Street about six months ago to a larger one at 5797 Duncan St.

“I hope someone buys the business because I’d really hate to see it close, but I intend to close the store for the final time on Aug. 18 if it’s not sold by them,” he said.

“The job opportunity in Europe is too good not to take it.”

The Tarp & Tool Co. expands to north Island

Adam’s The Tarp & Tool Co. in Duncan has opened up a second location in Campbell River

Store owner Adam Ryder, who opened the Duncan store, located at 5462 Trans Canada Highway #108, 11 years ago, said a good business opportunity opened in Campbell River and he took it.

“Campbell River needs a store like ours to provide them with a wide variety of tools and special orders,” Ryder said.

Adam’s The Tarp & Tool Co. offers everything from tools and tarp supplies to welding equipment and gardening supplies.

Ryder said he has more expansion plans for the company.

“We have plenty of inventory, so we’re planning to eventually open two new stores in Victoria, possibly with one in North Saanich and one in Langford,” he said.

Peacock Copy and Restoration moving

Duncan’s Peacock Copy and Restoration is moving to a new spot in the city.

The 11-year-old business is moving from its longtime location on Canada Avenue to 231 Jubilee St.

The company is known for its photo services; including passport photos, custom framing, printing, photo restoration and digital transfer.

Owner Renee Desautels said there a couple of reasons for the move, including the fact that her husband is retiring so they are giving up the photographic portrait part of the business, so less space is required.

She said another advantage of the new location is its close proximity to a Services Canada office.

“The Services Canada office is now accepting passport applications so people can come right next door for their passport photo,” Desautels said.

“We’re opening the new location on July 30 and the old store will remain open until then.”



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter