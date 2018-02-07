Business notes: Play N Trade closing after more than eight years in Duncan

“The Duncan store was my first business and it was a great experience and very successful”

Play N Trade Video Games in Duncan is closing after more than eight years in business.

The store’s last day is set for Feb. 10 and everything is on sale until then.

Owner Justin White, who also owns Play N Trade locations in Courtenay and Campbell River, said he decided to shut down the Duncan store for a number of reasons, including the fact that online markets have become increasingly competitive.

He said his other two stores are having more success with cell phone sales and electrical repairs than the Duncan store, which has had to compete with Victoria businesses, so they will remain open.

“The Duncan store was my first business and it was a great experience and very successful,” White said.

“It was the customers that made the store such a success for may years.”

Economic Development Cowichan launches website

Economic Development Cowichan is going live with a new website that celebrates innovative community and business leaders in the region.

The website, which can be found at www.ecdevcowichan.com, showcases the region as a dynamic location in which to invest and put down roots.

This new resource offers tools for business, insights on living in Cowichan and a portfolio of change makers from across the region.

The website launch takes place alongside the creation of a four-year strategic plan for Economic Development Cowichan. The five key goals of the plan include business retention, attraction and expansion, sector development, strengthening communities, communicating our story, and aligning with CVRD strategic activities.

“These goals are the result of many people who generously shared their insights with Economic Development Cowichan,” says CVRD chairman Jon Lefebure.

“As the website and strategic plan evolve, we will continue to welcome this input.”



Wilfit Training opens in Duncan to get you in shape

A new physical training centre has opened in Duncan at 3110 Gibbins Rd.

Wilfit Training, which is owned by Wilhelmina Toews, who has more than 20 years experience with personal and group health training in the Cowichan Valley, opened on Feb. 5

Wilfit Training offers personal, group and corporate training, and Toews’s classes are friendly for all, from beginners to advanced participants.

Toews said she has been working at Start Line Health and Wellness Group’s long-time location on Beverly Street, and she has opened her business in conjunction with Start Line’s new second location on Gibbins Road.

Start Line specializes in a wide range of medical services, including physiotherapy, message therapy, kinesiology and athletic therapy.

“This opportunity opened up and I was more than pleased to take it,” Toews said.

B.C.’s Sun-Rype chosen as official supplier for Games

Kelowna-based Sun-Rype Products Ltd., a fruit-based food and beverage manufacturer, will be the official supplier of healthy food and drinks at the BC Summer Games in Cowichan this July.

In fact, the BC Games Society has chosen Sun-Rype to be the official supplier of food and drinks at summer and winter games in B.C. during the next three years.

Kelly Mann, president and CEO of the BC Games Society, said the choice of Sun-Rype will help ensure that BC Games athletes are fueled to perform at their very best.

“We are tremendously proud to welcome Sun-Rype to the BC Games family,” said Mann.

“While the Games have benefited from the generous support of Sun-Rype in the past, this ongoing commitment ensures that we can continue to provide healthy food choices for our athletes at every Games.”

Owners building self-storage empire, brand

The self-storage business is a growing industry and the owners of Keating Self Storage are growing their business along with it.

Bonnie Campbell and Frank Wright recently purchased Mill Bay Self Storage and have rebranded both companies to Rite Storage in anticipation of developing a Vancouver Island brand known for the finest security and exemplary service.

The service philosophy is one that Campbell is familiar with as a member of the Campbell family who established and cultivated the brand for Thrifty Foods.

Wright, a retired Saanich police officer, is very conversant with everything necessary to provide a safe and secure environment.

Together they have amassed a team with many years of experience in the industry.

“All of us are looking forward to being a vital part of our communities,” said Wright.

“We are going to be a brand that is trusted for our services and for our community involvement.”

