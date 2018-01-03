Visiting students from Indonesia helped staff at London Drugs in Duncan wrap presents for the store’s annual “Stocking Stuffers for Seniors” Christmas gift drive. (Submitted photo)

Business notes: London Drugs’ annual “Stocking Stuffers for Seniors” a success

Business notes

The annual “Stocking Stuffers for Seniors” Christmas gift drive at London Drugs collected more than 300 gifts to distribute to local seniors this year.

A Christmas tree had been placed in front of the store in Duncan that had gift tags with the first names of seniors who wanted to participate, and a wish list of what presents they wanted for Christmas.

Seniors from four retirement homes in Duncan, including Ts’i’ts’uwatul’ Lelum, Duncan Manor, Cairnsmore Place and The Meadows at Sunridge Place, participated this year.

People were encouraged to buy the items from the wish list at London Drugs or any other store, drop it off at London Drugs and staff would wrap them and make sure they get to their intended recipients in time for Christmas.

Last year, 270 gifts were collected for seniors in the campaign.

“To help us with gift wrapping, we got a last-minute boost from the Cowichan Intercultural Society,” said Allen Peabody, manager of Duncan’s London Drugs.

“The CIS connected us with visiting students from Indonesia, who are here for a month to learn about Canada and learn about Christmas. Helping out with Stocking Suffers for Seniors was a perfect opportunity for them to learn the true spirit of Christmas, and we were so very grateful for their help.”

Intercultural Society gets a new home in Duncan

The Cowichan Intercultural Society is the proud new owner of 321 St Julian St. in Duncan.

The society will have 6,000 sq. ft. as opposed to the 2,500 sq. ft. they presently rent at three separate locations which, in total, are well over capacity.

The society’s building committee was formed three years ago to search for the perfect location.

It had to be big enough to support expansion of existing services, and comfortable enough to keep people coming back until they no longer need the services.

VanCity is the society’s lender and a capital campaign is underway, which includes a matching funds initiative up to $20,000 by an anonymous donor.

“I see this building as a legacy,” said the society’s executive director Lynn Weaver.

“I think of the society 25 years from now; of our growing community. We’ve been serving the Cowichan Valley community for over 35 years. An Intercultural Welcome Centre demonstrates visually that we are an inclusive and welcoming community.”

Dental Centre Christmas Comes Early big for families

The Cowichan Valley Dental Health & Implant Centre organized a Christmas gift giveaway, called “Christmas Comes Early”, for 20 low-income children and their families at the office in Duncan on Dec. 20.

The entire staff gave away gifts to the children and celebrated the holidays with them and their families.

“Everyone in attendance enjoyed decorations and staff dressed in festive attire,” according to a press release.

Statistics Canada reports that Duncan has the highest child poverty rate in urban B.C., and that B.C.’s child poverty rate is higher than the national average.

