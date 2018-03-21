Business notes: Local businesses step up to help Big Brothers Big Sisters

The power ranger’s team from Duncan’s Sands Funeral Chapel were among 40 superhero-clad bowling teams who helped Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley raise more than $20,000 at the organization’s annual Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser on March 4. (Submitted photo)

Businesses and groups from across the region stepped up to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley at its annual Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser on March 4.

This year, 40 teams participated in the event, the largest to date, with approximately 194 bowlers at Duncan Lanes and raised $22,680 towards local mentoring programs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director Erin Generous thanked the many long-term sponsors and community participants for the success of the event.

She said the organization could not implement such a great fundraiser without its amazing match sponsors Island Ford and Shawnigan Lake School, as well as its in-school mentoring partner Island Savings.

“With the support of nine Island Savings staff volunteering their time on event day, along with our board of directors, the event ran smoothly and all the bowlers had a fantastic time,” Generous said.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cowichan Valley was also chosen by Island Ford as part of their 2018 Community Giving plan, donating $10,000 towards mentoring programs. This year’s theme was ‘superheroes’ and there was a definite superhero spirit at the event, both in costumes and in funds raised.”

Co-op Marketplace unveils cookbook

The Cowichan Valley Co-operative Marketplace is finally ready to unveil its latest project that was nine months in the making.

It’s a cookbook the region can call it’s own titled Cowichan Grown – Seasonal Recipes and Local Wisdom.

The project saw the Cow-op gather recipes not only from its own member farmers and food processors, but also from the wider community, especially those with a connection to the Valley’s deep agricultural history.

Heather Kaye, the co-op’s market manager, said that as a result, the cookbook deeply reflects the Cowichan Valley with both new and old recipes that show how people here make the best of the richness of the land they live on.

“There is a recipe for every season and every taste,” she said.

“We invite you to dig in and explore the flavours of our beautiful Valley.”

The Cowichan Grown cookbook can be purchased online at www.cow-op.ca for pick up on Thursdays with your grocery orders, or at Cowichan Green Community’s Garden Pantry Store, 360 Duncan St.

Prima Strada celebrates one year

Pizzeria Prima Strada, the Cowichan Valley’s newest wood-fired pizzeria, celebrated its first anniversary on March 20.

Owners Cristen DeCarolis and Geoffrey Dallas have created a warm and welcoming gathering place in that time in the restaurant’s location in Valleyview Centre for friends and family to meet for a great meal.

DeCarolis said that with an abundance of local craft breweries, wineries and farmers in the area, sourcing local products for the restaurant is easy.

“We’re thankful for the warm welcome from the local community,” she said.

“Pizzeria Prima Strada’s success in the Valley has been a result of community support, word of mouth, local connections and partnerships.”

Market has everything handmade

Inspired Events, which create and host special events in the Cowichan Valley, is hosting the Spring Modern Handmade Market on March 24 at the Cobble Hill Community Hall.

The market, which begins at 10 a.m., will feature 40 artisans from the Cowichan Valley and other Island communities.

There will be something for everyone at the market, including handmade fine chocolate, funky pottery mugs, modern natural apothecary skincare, one-of-a-kind jewelry, wooden toys, unique fashion forward baby and toddler clothes, and adult clothing.

The first 25 adults through the door at the market will receive an exclusive offer sheet with wonderful deals from all the vendors at the event, and there will be draws and giveaways throughout the day from prizes donated by vendors.

Pinched Pierogies Vancouver Island, Vinny’s Gourmet Dogs, Cocoa Love and Sweets 4U are just some of the food vendors who will also be set up at the market, and visitors will have the opportunity to meet one of the area’s newest Craft beverage makers, Stillhead Distillery, with its locally made vodka and gin.



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

