Business notes: KidLED looks to give back to community

Two young entrepreneurs from Shawnigan Lake have started a web-based business that also looks to give back to the community.

Mckenna Haz, 19, and her brother Cooper, 16, developed KidLED, a company that sells clothing and merchandise that showcases a particular group or event the siblings decide to support with logos and other additions designed by them.

From now until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, 2018, KidLED is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War.

Mckenna and Cooper will donate 10 per cent of the profits from sales of their 100 anniversary commemoration products to Wounded Warriors of Canada, which supports ill and injured members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Mckenna, who was crowned Miss Teenage Vancouver Island in 2015 and is also an accomplished rugby player, said KidLED is in discussions with the Make a Wish Foundation on the possibility of making the organization the next showcase of the company after Wounded Warriors.

“It’s our first business so we’re pretty excited,” she said.

“We’re trying to make a difference and we also get to connect with people from all walks of life.”

Go to www.kidled.com to check out the company’s merchandise selections.

Woman hopes to open support residence for adults

The Cowichan Valley will soon have a new residence for vulnerable adults.

Wendy Fielding, a long-time Valley resident, is looking for a suitable property to run a hobby farm where folks can live, learn and look forward to lots of fun in a safe, happy, nurturing home community.

Fielding is a young 59-year-old who, after more than 39 years working with the local school district, has retired to follow her dream of providing support for adults who require support or care.

She has plenty of energy and enthusiasm for her new venture.

Fielding was raised on a dairy farm which has provided solid experience for her plans, and she is an avid yogi and hiker, both of which she would enjoy sharing with clients.

She is looking to purchase, lease or rent-to-own property close to Duncan where people will thrive in a happy home.

Fielding said she plans to have a small flock of laying hens and a large vegetable garden to start.

If you know of a property that might work for this project, please contact Fielding at wfielding@shaw.ca, or call 250-709-0243.

Stewarts celebrating 10 years at True Grain bakery

Bruce and Leslie Stewart are celebrating 10 years at their True Grain bakery in Cowichan Bay.

True Grain Bread, which specializes in fresh, local, organic handcrafted bread, was opened by Jonathan Knight in 2004.

In 2008, Bruce and Leslie Stewart, a young couple originally from Ontario, took over operations at the Cowichan store.

“The values that were instilled in the company are very much alive and well today,” Bruce Stewart said.

“We continually improve our commitment to the craft, the planet, the farmer and our communities. Our biggest accomplishment has been sourcing every speck of flour from Organic BC Farmer. The reduced greenhouse gas emissions is the equivalent of taking seven cars off the road this year. We are proud of that.”