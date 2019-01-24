Business notes: Island Savings partners with Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce

Executive director Sonja Nagel says the Chamber is thrilled to have Island Savings as a partner.

Blue Grouse is giving people the chance to come and learn how to prune grape vines in a free session Feb. 2. (Citizen file)

Island Savings, a Division of First West Credit Union, has stepped up as a Premier Corporate Partner for the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce.

“Partnerships such as these go a long way in supporting the Chamber and the Cowichan business community,” Nagel says, adding Island Savings will be working closely with the Chamber over the next month with a number of special events scheduled.

Show your appreciation by attending next week’s mixer, which will be hosted by Island Savings.

“The partnership kicks off during Chamber Week at our 2019 Business Expo and Community Social. This event will be held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nagel says.

Free to the public, the Expo will be a great opportunity for members to showcase their products and services to the Cowichan community.

“Exhibitor tables are already 50 per cent booked, so get in quick before you miss out,” suggests Nagel.

“Island Savings is also supporting our 3rd Annual Dine Cowichan Festival, Feb. 20 to March 10. We will be announcing the participating restaurants in early February, so you can start planning your culinary adventures during this 19-day foodie festival.”

Nagel says the Chamber is partnering with the Cowichan Valley Citizen on a special promotional spread in celebration of Chamber Week, Feb. 18-22.

“This is a great opportunity for Chamber Members to showcase the outstanding value they provide to the Cowichan region,” she says.

Deadline for content submission will be Tuesday, Feb. 12 for publication on Friday, Feb. 15. Chamber Members can book their full colour ad for only $90 plus GST.

For more info or to book your spot, download the rate sheet by clicking on the button on the Chamber of Commerce website: www.duncancc.bc.ca

• • •

Melanie Watson at Blue Grouse Winery says they’re planning a number of special events in the coming weeks starting with a free pruning workshop on Saturday, Feb. 2

“Michael Abbott, our vineyard manager, will start the session showing you the ins and outs of vine pruning with examples,” Watson says.

“He will discuss when to prune, double pruning, determining the number of buds and canes to leave, and what to look for and what to avoid. He will also discuss basic problems you will encounter and what to do about them.

“One of the most important activities in the vineyard (besides harvest) is winter pruning. The prior year’s canes are cut back and the pruner chooses the best canes to grow new shoots for the coming year’s harvest,” Watson says.

The one-hour session runs from 11 a.m. until noon.

“Come and get warm in the tasting room afterwards, Soup Saturday is on,” says Watson.

Call 250-743-3834 or email jennyg@bluegrouse.ca today to reserve.

Sunday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blue Grouse will be holding a Sunday Brunch prepared by Farms Gate Foods.

“Each second Sunday we will bring a new seasonal, locally sourced menu created by Chef Daniel,” says Watson.

“This event is only once a month ending in May, so don’t miss out and make your reservation now! Contact tastingroom@bluegrouse.ca to reserve your spot.

“Small party walk-ins accepted but please make reservations for a group of four or more people.”

And Sunday, Feb. 10 is Jazz Evening at Blue Grouse with Misha Piatigorski.

Tickets are $35 and are available through the Blue Grouse website or Facebook page.