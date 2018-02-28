Mark Melnyk is the manager of the new Island Home Forever in Duncan. The furniture, appliance and mattress store opens on March 1. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Business notes: Island Home Forever store opens in Duncan on March 1

“We saw a huge opportunity in the Cowichan Valley with this location”

Island Home Forever will open its doors in the old Sears location at 2724 Beverly St. in Duncan on March 1.

Jeet Sandhu, owner of the new furniture, appliance and mattress store, said the 20,000 sq. ft. of space will be put to good use.

He said some staff from the former Sears store will also be hired to work at Island Home Forever.

“We saw a huge opportunity in the Cowichan Valley with this location and decided to take it,” Sandhu said while employees worked hard around him to prepare the store for its opening.

“We intend to pick up where Sears left off. It was one of the best Sears stores in Canada and we’re thrilled with the opportunity to continue with that tradition.”

Sandhu said he, his family and staff are all from Vancouver Island and feel privileged to serve Islanders in the new store.

“The whole concept is to be loyal to the people on the Island, because we feel it’s the best place to live,” he said.

It’s the best time of the year to Dine Cowichan

The second annual Dine Cowichan Festival began on Feb. 23 in the Cowichan Valley and runs until March 11.

Modelled after the successful Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria and Dine Out Vancouver Festival, Cowichan’s culinary festival features 25 participating restaurants from Mill Bay to Cowichan Bay, Cobble Hill, Shawnigan Lake, Maple Bay, Genoa Bay, Duncan, Chemainus and Lake Cowichan.

There’s something for everyone at this year’s festival, from pub food to farm-to-table, casual, ethnic and fine dining.

This year’s event features flexible menu options including the popular three course meals as well as creative bundled meals and well priced Two Can Dine menus.

For more information and for this year’s festival menus, go to Dine Cowichan.

Deadline coming for Commercial Building Awards

Organizers are expecting a larger than normal number of nominations for the 11th Annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards.

Commercial, industrial and revenue producing projects, including renovations, from the Malahat to Port Hardy are up for these awards, and must have been completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017.

The deadline for nominations is March 1.

The categories include mixed-use (commercial/residential), seniors housing, community institutional, community recreational, retail, industrial, multi-family, hospitality, commercial renovation/restoration, office and green.

There will also be a Judges’ Choice Award for the best overall entry.

Last year’s winner was St. Paul’s Centre for Ministry and Community Service in Nanaimo.

A select team of independent judges from the real estate industry will perform adjudication.

Gold Sponsors of the Awards are MNP LLP, RE/MAX Commercial and Coastal Community Credit Union.

Black Press is a Platinum Media Sponsor.

The awards ceremony is set for April 19 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo.

Tickets to the event, which is expected to be a sellout, are $125 plus tax, and are available at www.businessexaminer.ca/events

For information and nomination forms, please contact Sue Lessard of VIREB at 250-390-4212 or visit www.vireb.com.

Get out your resume for Career & Job Fair

Global Vocational Services and WorkBC are hosting the Cowichan Career & Job Fair 2018 in Duncan on March 7 as part of their efforts to support area employers and job seekers.

The event will be held at Heritage Hall in the Island Savings Centre, 2687 James St. in Duncan, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature numerous area employers from a range of sectors.

“This year, we are pleased to have representation from education and training providers available to enhance the job fair experience,” said Brian Siff, general manager of Global Vocational Services.

“The Career & Job Fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to bring targeted resumes ready to meet employers and to dress for success.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Most Read