Becky James, manager of Heritage House Gifts and Awards in Duncan, stands in a section of the store that has been renovated to carry gift wares. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Business notes: Heritage House Trophies and Frames has new look and name

“The new gift selections have been very well received”

Heritage House Trophies and Frames in Duncan has changed the name of the business to reflect its new direction.

The business, owned by John and Barbara James, is now called Heritage House Gifts and Awards with a new concentration on custom gift ware.

Sections of the store, located at 160 Trans Canada Highway, have recently been completely renovated to make way for gifts for weddings, new babies, birthdays and any number of other special occasions.

Manager Becky James said framing has been phased out of the Duncan store after 25 years and space has been provided for the wide variety of gift ware it now carries.

“The new gift selections have been very well received,” she said.

“The renovations also make for a more aesthetically pleasing atmosphere at the store.”

49th Parallel Grocery could anchor new Berkey’s Corner development

A new 49th Parallel grocery store could be part of a new retail development that is being proposed for Berkeys Corner.

The Municipality of North Cowichan has recently received some inquiries about the property from potential new developers.

A spokesperson from the municipality said if the still-unidentified developer decides to proceed with the project, a development permit from North Cowichan will be required to address such details as layout, form and character.

A development permit application has not yet been submitted..

In 2016, a potential commercial developer had drawn up some conceptual designs for the site that visualized a development anchored by a number of national chain stores, including a grocery and drug store, as well as a number of smaller, more local tenants.

But the residents of the surrounding neighbourhood expressed many concerns with the development, and after a number of public meetings, the developer at the time decided to move on, and the property has remained vacant since then.

Cowichan Valley buildings up for Commercial Building Awards

Ten buildings in the Cowichan Valley are among 54 across the Island that are finalists for the 11th Annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards.

The largest number of projects ever were eligible this year for the awards, which celebrate the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat on Vancouver Island which were completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017.

The 10 local buildings are Wendy’s Restaurant, Duncan Nissan, 373 Coronation Avenue, Dakova Square, Cowichan Women Against Violence building, Cowichan Tribes Administration & Lands building expansion, Cowichan Sportsplex, CVRD Bings Creek Recycling Centre, Maple Woods and Sequoia Lifestyle Homes.

The awards ceremony is set for April 19 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo.

London Drugs sponsors Black Tie Awards most popular category

London Drugs is the sponsor for the Customer Service Award at the upcoming 2018 Black Tie Awards.

The Customer Service Award recognizes an individual who demonstrates excellence in customer service, going above and beyond the call of duty, always ready and willing to help with a smile.

Customer service is the most popular of all eight categories in the Black Tie Awards, which is sponsored by the Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce, and accounts for more than 40 per cent of the nominations received.

“London Drugs is pleased to support the Customer Service Award,” said Clint Mahlman, vice president and chief operating officer of London Drugs.

“The way people interact with their customers is essential to business and community building. At London Drugs, we thrive on finding new ways to take care of people, everyday.”

The Black Tie Awards will be held on April 7 at Brentwood College.


