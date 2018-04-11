Business notes: Gourmet Gardens now offers Saturday brunch

They include crepes, pancakes, eggs Benedict and the old traditional bacon and eggs.

Jenny Gilbert, owner of Duncan’s Gourmet Gardens, is pleased to announce the restaurant now offers brunch on Saturdays. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Duncan’s Gourmet Gardens restaurant is now serving brunch on Saturdays.

Owner Jenny Gilbert said the restaurant, located at 161 Kenneth St., now opens at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and is offering a variety of home-made breakfast favourites.

They include crepes, pancakes, eggs Benedict and the old traditional bacon and eggs.

Gilbert said it’s the first time the restaurant, which is known for its tasty salads and fresh foods, has been open for brunch for many years.

“With so many people coming into downtown every Saturday morning to attend the Duncan Farmers’ Market, we thought it would be a good time to be open so they will have a place to come and have a good brunch,” she said.

“This is our third weekend opening up early on Saturdays coming up and our brunch business is growing.”

Two Cowichan pubs make top 10 on the Island

Two pubs in the Cowichan Valley have been recognized as among the top 10 pubs on Vancouver Island.

The website “Get Out & Play Vancouver Island”, which highlights cool and unique activities on the Island, has placed Duncan’s Craig Street Brew Pub as number three on the list, while Lake Cowichan’s Jake’s at the Lake was ranked seventh.

“In their own unique ways, these pubs offer a great atmosphere, delicious food, and fun and varied drink options, including their own brews on tap,” said the website about all 10 pubs.

The Craig Street Brew Pub and Jake’s at the Lake are owned by Liz and Lance Steward and Liz said the couple and their staff at both pubs are “excited” to be recognized for their efforts.

“The Craig Street Pub has become a hub of Duncan where there’s always good food, drinks and fun, while we’ve gained a great reputation at Jake’s at the Lake in the six years we’ve been there and the pub becomes more popular all the time,” she said.

“It’s wonderful that we’re being recognized.”

Flood Protection Plan earns Engineering Award

The Cowichan River Flood Protection Program received an Award of Excellence at the 29th Annual Awards for Engineering Excellence Gala.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District, City of Duncan, Municipality of North Cowichan and Cowichan Tribes began developing the award-winning flood-management plan, which included the construction of numerous kilometres of dikes along the river, more than a decade ago.

The 2018 ACEC-BC Gala, held last weekend, honoured the innovation and technical excellence of the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies British Columbia member firms.

“The Awards for Engineering Excellence winners represent the best and brightest in our industry,” said Keith Sashaw, president and CEO, ACEC-BC.

“The winning projects are some of the most impressive work we have seen from B.C.’s consulting engineers, who have been showcased on this stage for nearly three decades.”

Lawn Tennis Club gets helping hand from Taiji

Maple Bay’s Taiji Brand Group has stepped up to the plate to help the 131-year-old South Cowichan Lawn Tennis Club.

The Taiji Brand Group, a branding, communication and digital design firm, has been assisting the lawn tennis club design a new logo and updating its website, as well as a line of merchandise with the memorable tag-line, “Please play on the grass”.

The club is the only one of its kind in Canada that still plays on grass.

Club president Mitchell Fagan thanked the Taiji Brand Group for its assistance.

“They’ve really been very helpful and we are thankful to the group,” he said.



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter