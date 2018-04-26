Business notes: Filipino food store in Duncan changes locations

“We’re the only Filipino store in the Cowichan Valley”

The Fil-Can Sari-Sari store in Duncan has moved.

The store, which carries mostly Filipino food that is all imported from the Philippines, was situated on Canada Avenue but recently moved operations to 134-B Fourth St.

The store, owned by Ted and Julie Wood, caters mainly to the approximately 300 Filipinos that live from Ladysmith to Mill Bay, and also locals who like Filipino foods.

“We’re the only Filipino store in the Cowichan Valley,” Julie said.

“Our inventory includes fish, rice, noodles and even ice cream from the Philippines. Our new location is better for us because it’s bigger and there’s more parking for our customers.”

Ampersand Distillery is the people’s choice for 3rd time

The Cowichan Valley’s Ampersand Distilling Co. earns a hat-trick for favourite gin and vodka at the annual BC Distilled event last weekend.

For the third year in a row, Ampersand was voted “Audience Favourite” in the gin and vodka categories, although the vodka title came in a three-way tie.

The family owned and operated distillery is known for making craft spirits from organic B.C. wheat and their own spring water.

BC Distilled is the province’s premiere festival of BC spirits, and this unprecedented honour cements Ampersand’s spot as one of the top distilleries in the province.

“This is incredible. Winning twice was amazing, and we had no idea the audience would be this generous with their support of our distillery,” said Jessica Schacht, co-creator of Ampersand Gin.

“We are thrilled to share the vodka title with the awesome distillers at Sons of Vancouver and Salt Spring Shine. We say thanks to all of those who came out to support this event and voted.”

Chemainus Chamber welcomes new blood

The Chemainus Chamber of Commerce has made some changes to its board of directors.

Its president is now Paul McGregor from the 49th Parallel grocery store, the first-vice president is Riot Brewing’s Aly Tomlin and the second-vice president is Michael Erichsen from Island Savings.

The chamber’s directors include Kelly-Anne Argue from Classic Carriages, Laurel Gourley from Laurel’s Place B&B, Sam Higgs from Sawmill Taphouse Bar & Grill, Dorothy McKee from the Chemainus Liquor Store and Roy Summerhayes from Vancouver Island Web Media.

“We now have a full slate of experienced, energetic and committed board members that look forward to promoting the whole of Chemainus as a great place to live, work and play for visitors and residents,” said McGregor.

“Everyone will be happy to know that on May 23, our Wednesday Summer Markets start again, right in the centre of town. A wide range of vendors are already signed up and ready to go.”

McGregor said that in order for people to meet more local business people, not just chamber members, there will now be gatherings on the second Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at the Riot Brewing Co. just for people to relax and catch up on what’s happening on the street.

Cowichan takes home 3 commercial building prizes

Three Duncan-based businesses and organizations received awards at the 11th Annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards, held April 19 in Nanaimo.

A record total of 54 buildings were named finalists in the event this year, which celebrates the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat on Vancouver Island which were completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017.

A team of independent judges chose the winners in the 12 categories of the awards.

Sequoia Lifestyle Homes from Duncan took top prize in the Multi-Family Townhome category, the Cowichan Tribes Administration & Lands building won in the Institutional Renovation category, and Duncan’s Dakova Square was a co-winner in the Mixed Use category.