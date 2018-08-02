Business notes: Duncan’s Dairy Queen has new owners

Partners Graham Nice and Travis Berthiaume took over the franchise

Travis Berthiaume, left, and Graham Nice are the new owners of the Daily Queen in Duncan. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

The Dairy Queen in Duncan has new owners.

Partners Graham Nice and Travis Berthiaume took over the franchise, located at 328 Trans Canada Hwy., on July 1.

Nice said the partners took over the store from Jim Reidy, who operated the franchise for 11 years, when he retired at the age of 82.

He said he had been working with Reidy at the restaurant since 2007 and saw a good business opportunity when Reidy announced he was retiring.

Berthiaume came to Vancouver Island from Edmonton a year ago to escape the city’s harsh winters and met both Reidy and Nice through mutual friends.

He said he couldn’t resist the offer to come on board as a co-owner of the franchise.

Berthiaume said the restaurant will likely see some “freshening” with renovations and other upgrades within the next few years.

“One thing we’re committed to is to be more actively involved in the community,” Nice said.

“We’re going to take part in Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 9, with all proceeds going to the B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.”

Caroline’s Cart coming to Cobble Hill Country Grocer

Cobble Hill’s Country Grocer has a new shopping cart, called Caroline’s Cart, that is designed to help with kids that have special needs or mobility issues.

Built by Technibilt, Caroline’s Cart gives caregivers a viable option to transport someone with special needs through a store while shopping without the impossible task of having to manoeuvre a wheelchair and a traditional shopping cart at the same time.

Store employee Serena Leblond understands the needs for the cart.

Her sons have rare chromosome disorders and, in connecting with other families in similar situations, she learned about the spacial cart.

“A seemingly small task like grocery shopping can be a big difficult production if you have a less than mobile loved one,” she said.

“Caroline’s Cart is well known in the special needs community and is a godsend to families. There is a huge need and we want to help people enjoy getting into their local grocery store and being part of the community.”

Wal-Mart grand re-opening Thursday

Just in time for the back to school shopping season, the newly renovated Cowichan Valley Wal-Mart Supercentre, located at 3020 Drinkwater Rd., will officially hold a grand re-opening on Aug. 2.

The store, spanning close to 172,000-square-feet, features an updated colour scheme, layout and signage for easier shopping and an impressive assortment of groceries, general merchandise, and convenient services.

To celebrate the grand re-opening, Wal-Mart will donate $1,000 to the Duncan Swim Club and $1,000 to Spinal Cord Injury BC.

The celebration continues on Aug. 4 and customers are invited to visit the store and enjoy fun family activities, music and samples.

“Our associates have been working diligently to get the store ready and are so excited to formally unveil it to our customers,” said store manager Bill Robertson.

“Customers are already commenting on the new navigational signs and wider aisles. We appreciate all the positive feedback and look forward to celebrating our grand re-opening with our customers.”

The store employs approximately 245 full and part-time associates.

Applicants interested in careers at Wal-Mart can apply at www.walmart.ca/careers.

Avoiding buyer’s remorse and other financial tips

A new study from investment firm Edward Jones, which has an office in Cobble Hill, discovered 61 per cent of Canadians often look to their friends and wonder how they can afford their lifestyles.

This was felt most among those aged 18-34 (71 per cent) and 35-44 (66 per cent) who are curious to understand how those around them finance their purchases.

The poll revealed looking at the purchases of others may influence Canadians to buy items beyond their budget.

This is shown by an overwhelming majority (93 per cent) of Canadians citing they experience buyer’s remorse and admit to regrettable spending habits.

When it comes to age, 96 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 experience remorse following a purchase.

“Understanding how you spend money is important when considering your short and long-term goals,” says Financial Advisor Thoralf Gran-Ruaz, who runs the Edward Jones office in Cobble Hill.

“For example, if you know you enjoy spending money spontaneously, build this into your monthly budget. When it is unplanned for, it can add up over time and hurt other long-term goals such as retirement or the purchase of a home.”