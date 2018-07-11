Business notes: Bow-Mel Chrysler under new ownership

A partnership consisting of the Island’s Harris Auto Group and Fenton Bolden took over the dealership

Bow-Mel Chrysler is now called Duncan Dodge after a partnership consisting of the Harris Auto Group and Fenton Bolden, pictured, bought the dealership last month. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Bow-Mel Chrysler has a new name and owners.

A partnership consisting of the Island’s Harris Auto Group and Fenton Bolden took over the dealership from the Blumel family on June 26 and renamed it Duncan Dodge.

Bolden said the dealership will continue with the same vehicle brands that it has sold for many years, including Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge, but the inventory will be increased.

He said the plan is to double the number of used cars for sale on the lot, plus add about 50 more new vehicles to increase the available inventory.

Bolden said up to 10 more employees are also in the process of being hired.

“We’ll be changing the signage in the next 30 days but, other than that, we’re pretty well set up here,” he said.

“It’s a nice building that has been recently renovated. I like the Harris Auto Group and I feel a responsibility to maintain that good name on the Island. This location in Duncan is dead centre between Nanaimo and Victoria and there’s no better location for this type of business on the Island.”

Bolden said there will be an event at the dealership sometime in August to celebrate its new ownership.

“It will be an opportunity to introduce ourselves to the community and we’re now actively taking requests for sponsorships for local charities,” he said.

“We’re community driven and we want to help local charities.”

City of Duncan welcomes new director of finance

Bernice Crossman is the City of Duncan’s new director of finance.

Crossman came to the city in 2017 as the manager of financial services.

The city held a competition for the director of finance position and, out of numerous applications, a press release stated Crossman’s knowledge and experience, as well as the leadership she has demonstrated since joining the team, provided the best fit for the City of Duncan.

“The director of finance is a key position on the senior management team, and we are extremely pleased to have had the opportunity to promote Ms. Crossman to the role,” said Chief Administrative Officer Peter de Verteuil.

“She has extensive knowledge of the local government legislation, strong public sector finance background and is a great asset to the corporate culture here at the city.”

Crossman will be replacing the outgoing director of finance, Talitha Soldera, who was with the city since 2013.

Soldera has recently taken a position with the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Open house gives look at Quamichan Inn property plan

What’s next for the former Quamichan Inn property?

The consulting group Greenplan will be holding an open house on July 11 on behalf of the property’s private owner to present an innovative green neighbourhood vision for the land.

The iconic and beloved Quamichan Inn was destroyed by a fire in 2016.

Greenplan’s Jack Anderson said the property has a long history in the community, with special gardens and stands of Garry oak.

He said plans are for a green strata development on the site that would utilize the property’s unique features.

“The object is to sensitively incorporate a pedestrian-oriented community of residences there,” Anderson said.

“We’re looking for as much input from the community as possible.”

The open house will be held at The Ramada in Duncan, 104 Trans Canada Hwy, beginning at 5:30 p.m.



