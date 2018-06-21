Mama Joe, owner of Duncan’s New 420 Bong Shop, said the move to Queen’s Road has been good for business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Business notes: Bong Shop moves to new location

Duncan’s Community Farm Store is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The New 420 Bong Shop in Duncan has moved to a new location at 60 Queen’s Rd.

The owner of the store, which carries marijuana paraphernalia and related inventory, who goes by the name Mama Joe, said it’s the third location for her store in six years.

She said the last location was near the Duncan courthouse, but the building was sold and the landowner had other plans for the property.

But Mama Joe said the move has been good for the business because the new location is quiet, discreet and has better parking.

“When the marijuana laws change, I’m going to apply to make the business a dispensary as well,” she said.

“My daughter Amanda Cook and her fianceé Chris have also just opened Top Shelf Vapes right next door in the same building, so we’re becoming a one-stop shopping area.”

Community Farm Store celebrating 25 years

Duncan’s Community Farm Store is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

What began as a cute little organic grocery store in Glenora has grown into a big enterprise, with a large store currently located at 5380 Trans Canada Hwy. and a convenience store at the Duncan Garage in the downtown core.

Manager Tami Popp said to honour the anniversary of the business, the Community Farm Store will be sponsoring the stage for the duration of the 39 Days of July event in Charles Hoey Park.

She said the business is also sponsoring the marimba band Bopoma which will play at the 39 Days of Summer on July 14.

“We have a lot of connections with that band,” Popp said.

“Community is right in our name and we wanted to do something for the community that we’ve been working with for 25 years by getting involved with the 39 Days of Summer.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Lake Cowichan shop devoted to natural fibre clothes

A new store in Lake Cowichan is embracing the natural-fibre clothing movement.

Swordfern Boutique, located at 89A South Shore Rd., focuses on eco-friendly, ethically manufactured and locally made clothing, gifts and jewelry that reflect the spirit of the West Coast lifestyle.

Owner Arlene VandenHoven said the natural fibre and sustainable clothing movement is all about clothing made organically, and with real fibres, from materials harvested in an entirely sustainable way.

To support the community, VandenHoven has created a line of t-shirts, made from bamboo and organic cotton, with two dollars from every purchase going to support the local hot lunch program at the Lake Cowichan Secondary School.

“My parents were both immigrants, and survived the war and challenging post-war struggles,” she said.

“Families had to be resourceful, reuse and renew. We are now borrowing a little from this time when ultra economy was required.”

Soap and candle business moves out of backwoods

Backwoods Soap & Candle Co. in Duncan will soon have its first storefront at 225 Canada Ave., Suite D.

The soap and candle-making business was home-based since its beginnings in 2015, but owner Christina Hanson said she felt it was time to finally open a store.

Hanson, who won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Duncan/Cowichan Chamber of Commerce’s Black Tie Awards in 2016, said business has been steadily increasing since she started Backwoods Soap & Candle.

“My kids are all getting older so I thought that this would be a great time to have a storefront,” she said.

“This was a long time coming and I’m so excited. It’s just what I needed and it’s a dream come true. I’m even hiring three staff members for the first time.”

Hanson said the store will open on July 14 after renovations are completed.

50 new fires sparked in B.C. after lightning strikes across province

