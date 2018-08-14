Bus crash in Ecuador kills 23 people, injures 14

The bus hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve on Tuesday

Ecuadorean officials say at least 23 people died and another 14 were injured when a long-distance bus overturned on a highway near Ecuador’s capital.

The Colombian-registered bus was travelling to Quito and hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia’s Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals are among the dead. Ecuador’s emergency response agency said the bus overturned after running into a smaller vehicle.

The Associated Press

