What remained of Tahltan Village near Telegraph Creek after a 1,180-square-kilometre blaze destroyed 21 homes. (Jane Philpott Facebook photo)

Burned out Tahltan Nation gets help from gold mining firm

Owner of Brucejack gold mine handed over a $250,000 cheque

A First Nation struggling to recover from a devastating forest fire that burned through its community last year has received some welcome help from a gold mining firm.

The Tahltan Central Government says in a news release that the Tahltan Nation has been handed a cheque for $250,000 from Pretivm, which owns the Brucejack gold mine about 400 kilometres south of the community of Telegraph Creek.

Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government, says there is still a lot of work to do in Telegraph Creek and the donation will go a long way to helping those who were affected.

READ MORE: Tahltan First Nation to finally return home after wildfire

A massive wildfire last August rolled through the community, destroying 21 homes and damaging many others.

In November, residents began returning to the community after modular homes were brought in to create a new subdivision.

Freddie Louis, the community’s emergency operations director, said then that $12 million was spent on making Telegraph Creek livable again.

The Canadian Press

