UPDATE: Brush fire in Shawnigan likely caused by cigarette butt

They identified the area as being just after the turnoff to Sooke Lake Road

A brush fire on West Shawnigan Lake Road on the afternoon of July 16 was quickly extinguished by firefighters from the Shawnigan Lake fire department.

Fire chief Keith Shields said the department was called to the scene of the fire, which covered an approximately 70 by 70 foot area along the side of the road just after the turnoff to Sooke Lake Road, when they arrived at approximately 4 p.m.

Shields said conditions were very dry and the fire had made its way to the top of many trees in the area.

“Sparks went across the road about 100 feet and started a few other small fires before we put them out,” he said.

“The grass looks green, but it’s still very dry right now. We managed to get the fire under control quickly and we had it out and back to the department by 7 p.m.”

Shields said that, by its proximity to the road, he suspects the fire was started by a discarded cigarette butt.

“People should be aware that’s it’s really dry right now so they should be careful about how they deal with their cigarette butts, and any other fire-related activities,” he said.

“Due to the conditions, a campfire ban will be put in place at noon on the July 18.”

 

Previous story
Island wide crime spree leads to multiple charges against Cowichan Valley resident
Next story
Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Just Posted

UPDATE: Brush fire in Shawnigan likely caused by cigarette butt

They identified the area as being just after the turnoff to Sooke Lake Road

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

North Cowichan reminds residents to clear sidewalks of snow and ice

Awareness campaign to begin this winter

Island wide crime spree leads to multiple charges against Cowichan Valley resident

Social Media and citizens of the North Island played a big role in solving the case.

VIDEO: Last-minute changes alter BC Summer Games opening night

New acts are coming in to replace a couple that can’t make the big show on July 19

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Pressure on for ride hailing, bus options in B.C.

Premiers to press Ottawa for help replacing Greyhound service

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Amazon’s hopes its Prime Day doesn’t go to the dogs

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got images of dogs

Trudeau blasts Putin, Russia following Finland summit but stays mum on Trump

Strong words come one day after a controversial summit between Putin and Trump in Finland

Temperature records break across southern B.C. as heat continues

Whistler broke a 70-year-old record high of 32.2 C with a temperature of 32.9 C

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Most Read