Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

The brother of an innocent teenage boy killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver says his family is still in shock and his death has left a void.

Alfred Wong, 15, was hit by gunfire when his family’s car passed a gang shooting in Vancouver on Jan. 13.

He died two days later in hospital.

Vancouver police have said the target of the attack was 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, who was known to police and also died in hospital.

Wilfred Wong spoke at a news conference Monday about his younger brother, saying everything is still very raw for his family.

The Coquitlam Christ Church of China released a statement with a message from Wong’s family that same day.

“We are grieving and would like to ask for some privacy at this time,” it said. “We are coping with the support of our friends and relatives, along with the belief that Alfred is now in a better place with God.

“He was a gentle child and he made our family incredibly happy. As parents, we are proud to have called Alfred our son, and no words can express how much we will miss him.”

Police Chief Adam Palmer said it has been a decade since gang violence peaked at the levels that are being experienced today as several groups in the Metro Vancouver area battle over drugs.

A funeral is set for Jan. 27 in Coquitlam, with the family asking for donations to scholarships set up in Alfred’s name in lieu of flowers.

The Canadian Press

