Broncos start legislated process to deal with money from GoFundMe campaign

Broncos president Kevin Garinger says Saskatchewan has legislation to deal with fund administration

Money raised in a GoFundMe campaign after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will go directly to survivors and families of those killed, but a fee of nearly $500,000 is being deducted by the online fundraising site from just over $15 million in donations.

Broncos president Kevin Garinger says Saskatchewan has legislation to deal with the administration of funds raised through a public appeal. That process has started and a Court of Queen’s Bench justice is to be appointed to oversee it.

“The GoFundMe campaign raised $15.175 million, approximately,” said Garinger. “After the deduction of fees charged by GoFundMe, the net amount the memorial fund anticipates receiving from the donated monies is … right around $14.7 million.

“One hundred per cent of that total, as well as any interest gained through the funds that are going to be held in trust, will go toward the 29 families that have been impacted by this unthinkable tragedy.”

Sixteen people — including 10 players — were killed and another 13 players were injured April 6 when the junior hockey team’s bus and a semi collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Scott Thomas, who lost his son Evan in the crash, said he’s confident the Broncos will handle the money appropriately. He said he communicates daily with other parents in an online group chat.

“We are all very secure and comfortable with the process that this is going through,” he said. “Right from the beginning, the Humboldt Broncos have been there for us.”

Thomas said some people have raised concerns that some of the families could need financial help immediately, but he said they have been well-supported by Hockey Canada, a recent fundraising concert and others.

“If there are people out there that are concerned that this has taken a long time, this is only six weeks,” said Thomas, who added he only picked up his son’s ashes on Wednesday and divided them into 10 little urns to give to his family and friends. ”This is the stuff our families are dealing with right now.

“We’re patient, we’re secure and we’re confident and we support the Broncos and everything that they’re doing.”

