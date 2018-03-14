BREAKING: RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Curtis Sagmoen seen helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. (Black Press/files)

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has confirmed that additional charges have been laid against Curtis Sagmoen stemming from a 2013 assault in Maple Ridge.

“The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation into allegations against Curtis Sagmoen of violence against women,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“As part of this ongoing investigation, new information has come to light in relation to an incident which occurred in Maple Ridge in 2013, which permitted investigators to forward this information to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of additional criminal charges against Curtis Sagmoen.”

RCMP can confirm that Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm in relation to the 2013 event.

No further information is being released at this time.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen owned a condominium in Maple Ridge until recent years.

Sagmoen was born in 1980, raised in Maple Ridge with two brothers and worked as a pile driver. His parents moved to Salmon Arm in 2004. They were well known for their work in cutting horse competitions.

According to foreclosure documents, Sagmoen owned a townhouse in Kanaka Creek Estates on Gilker Hill, until a bank foreclosure in 2013.

Hia former Maple Ridge neighbours recalled late last year a scary incident in which he allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer in January of 2013.

Two plain-clothed RCMP officers visited the townhouse complex in December, asking to interview neighbours about the alleged hammer assault.

