Western News file photo

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

Firefighters from around British Columbia will be improving their knowledge and response to wildfires at a symposium that will be held in the South Okanagan in April.

“This is the first time it has been done in the province,” said Penticton Fire Department Chief Larry Watkinson, whose department is hosting the simulated wildfire training exercise. “We’re pretty excited about it. We had so much interest that we have a waiting list of 50 guys that want to come to this event, but we can’t, it’s just too many people to manage.”

From April 6 to 8, 150 firefighters from 27 jurisdictions will be running training exercises involving supervised burning and the active and visible deployment of fire service personnel fire apparatus and aircraft in the Campbell Mountain area neighbourhoods.

“It’s going to be full scale, large scale event up on Campbell Mountain where we have command and control, we have engine operations, we have structure protection units, we’re going to have boots-on-the-ground wildfire fighters doing tactical, real-live firefighting on Campbell Mountain,” said Watkinson. “I think it is going to be a really positive, engaging moment for our community, never mind the fact that we are planning for fighting fires like this.”

Related: Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior

Watkinson said this is a hands-on training symposium and knowledge gained from the exercises will help firefighters protect nearly a dozen B.C. communities who also respond to events involving wildland urban interface conditions.

Over the course of the three day event, residents may observe firefighters working a simulated wildfire event, fire trucks on roadways, firefighters in their neighbourhood and community and smoke on Campbell Mountain. Munson Mountain will be closed for command and control staging locations. Local roads will not be closed.

“The Penticton Fire Department wishes to thank Campbell Mountain area residents in advance for their patience and understand while this essential training exercise is carried out,” said Watkinson.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood
Next story
UPDATED: Firefighters respond to small plane crash in Cowichan

Just Posted

UPDATED: Firefighters respond to small plane crash in Cowichan

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads.

Cowichan players among B.C.’s best at national sevens tourney

Brentwood and Shawnigan players help provincial team to silver

Public hearing on Kingsview Development in April

Project plans up to 1,300 housing units on the side of Mount Tzouhalem

Duncan/North Cowichan amalgamation referendum may be delayed

Government has yet to give green light to vote

Nanaimo trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway in Chemainus

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

VIDEO: 69th Cowichan Music Festival’s Sunday Highlights Concert stuns crowd with quality

A variety of superb performances showcases the talent of the Cowichan Valley’s young performers

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Most Read