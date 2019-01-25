Physicists Werner Israel and Stephen Hawking share a chat. (Photo UVic.ca)

Book donated to University of Victoria reveals forgotten letter from Stephen Hawking

First-edition Hawking book yields personalized letter to UVic prof

The donation of a vintage first-edition Stephen Hawking book made to the University of Victoria Libraries archive this year yielded an additional prize.

Folded inside the book – a 1973 copy of the book The large scale structure of space-time by Hawking and G.F.R. Ellis – was a personalized letter from the famous English physicist, Hawking, to the book’s owner, retired UVic professor emeritus and physicist Werner Israel.

Now 87, Israel was once a colleague of Hawking’s and assisted on two published works by Hawking, General Relativity: An Einstein Centenary Survey and Three Hundred Years of Gravitation. His donation to UVic Libraries includes plenty of books but the biggest find was the letter, as reported in the recent issue of the Ring Magazine.

RELATED: Stephen Hawking dies at 76

“Library staff discovered a signed letter from Stephen to Israel, dated February 6, 1981 … the letter was tucked into the back dust jacket, along with two newspaper clippings about Hawking’s latest accomplishment, and Israel’s pencilled summary of important formulae on the flyleaf.”

Israel added that his role in editing the books used his expertise but did not involve active research, he said.

“…There was no need for daily consultation after the initial planning of topics and authors. I undertook most of the routine work, which would have been a burden for Stephen. But it was, of course, Stephen’s name and charisma which brought ready acceptances from all of the distinguished authors we invited.”

RELATED: Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Later, Hawking nominated Israel for a fellowship among the Royal Society which he achieved in 1986.

Werner still volunteers with ESL students and lives with his wife Inge.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Women accused of stealing from B.C. hospice scheduled to plead guilty
Next story
B.C. man faces slew of charges after he was shot by police

Just Posted

Caps fall to Grizzlies at Q Centre

Esposito-Selivanov scores Cowichan’s lone goal

Governmental delays frustrate Island Corridor Foundation head

Larry Stevenson says ongoing studies taking too long

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new home in Duncan

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary

Mixed results and learning opportunities for DCS hoops teams

Senior girls return from cross-zone tournament to win back-to-back home games

Sold-out house set to enjoy some Tafelmusik by Bach at Mill Bay

The T. Gil Bunch Centre will resound to a huge variety of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach

MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Factors for increase in eagle cases can be anything from lead poisoning to vehicle strikes

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Pizzagate: Tiger Woods denied a slice on the fairway

Woods denied pizza during Torrey pro-am

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose

New mascot introduced to increase awareness of anonymous crime tips

B.C.’s health officer releases annual report on health targets

B.C. doing well reducing diabetes and Hep C, but needs to improve on mental health, infant mortality

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Book donated to University of Victoria reveals forgotten letter from Stephen Hawking

First-edition Hawking book yields personalized letter to UVic prof

Strathcona Regional District board passes bottled water resolution for AVICC meeting

Wording asks province to cease bulk water bottling in Island, Coastal Communities

Most Read