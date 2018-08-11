Police on scene at a beach in Little River investigating a report of a body washed ashore Saturday afternoon. Photo by Lori Shaw Swain

Body washed ashore on Comox Valley beach Saturday

A woman’s body has washed ashore Saturday afternoon in the Little River area near Comox.

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed the body was found around 4:30 p.m. on the shoreline – not far from the Little River Ferry terminal which services the Comox-Powell River route.

One witness said she saw something floating in the water in front of her home, but believed it to be a log. Shortly afterward, she spoke with police on the beach and received confirmation from an officer a body was found.

She added police had blocked off an area with police tape, and was concerned as the area is a popular spot for families and visitors to the area.

In a release Saturday night, police added the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are currently under investigation and the Comox Valley RCMP is working with the BC Coroner’s Service.

If anyone has any information about the incident, call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-11293.

