Michael David Foster was reported missing on Feb. 16. (Submitted)

Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Revelstoke RCMP say the body of a missing skier has been found out of bounds at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in the Greely Creek drainage area.

The 24-year-old skier, identified as Michael David Foster, was reported missing Friday. His body was found by Revelstoke Search and Rescue after sunset at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Foster was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 16 after not showing up for work for three days in Airdrie, Alta. He was last known to have stayed at the Revelstoke Backpacker Hostel on Feb. 13 and had purchased a three-day pass for Revelstoke Mountain Resort for Feb. 13-15.

His blue truck was found in the resort’s parking lot, covered in “several days’ snow,” an RCMP news release said, “confirming the belief that he has been present in the community for awhile.” Foster was suspected to be skiing alone with minimal backcountry experience.

The Revelstoke RCMP are assisting the BC Coroners Service in the investigation into Foster’s death.

The RCMP remind those using the backcountry to be prepared and always carry extra food, water and a communication device. It is advisable to travel with others and to always notify a responsible person as to your expected time of return.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Just Posted

Column David Suzuki: More action needed to ensure safe water for First Nations

All nine water systems on Lytton First Nation land have been under boil water advisories

Column: Hot under pressure: my newest love

A Valentine’s Day tribute to love and cooking

CWFL planning girls divisions

Players and coaches sought for 12-13 and 14-15 age groups

Cowichan writer pens children’s novel, ‘The Mysterious Ledge’

It’s been more than two decades in the works but the dream of publishing his book has now come true

DCS wins jr. boys B tournament

Chargers get past Brentwood B in final

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdoses after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run

Russian athlete suspected of doping at PyeongChang Olympics

The case could be an obstacle to Russia’s efforts to have the Russian team formally reinstated

Canadians place second in first heat of two-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz finish 0.02 seconds behind Latvian team in Winter Olympics

Most Read