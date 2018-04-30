The body of David Gavin, 26, who went missing after diving into Kinbasket lake north of Golden last summer, has been found. (Breaffy GAA/Facebook)

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

The body of a 26 year-old Irish man who went missing after diving into Kinbasket Lake 55 km northwest of Golden last summer has been been found, social media reports indicate.

David Gavin was travelling from Calgary to Vancouver with his Gaelic football team for a championship competition when they stopped at Kinsbaket Lake Resort for a swim.

At the time, Ciara O’Malley, Gavin’s Girlfriend, said Gavin jumped into the lake off a bridge near Beaver Creek, resurfaced, and then went back under water and was swept away by the undercurrent.

According to Irish media reports his body was found by diver search dogs about 30 metres from the bridge Gavin jumped off.

The Irish Sporting and Social Club of Vancouver said Gavin’s Parents and O’Malley were present when the body was discovered.

Local search and rescue and the RCMP responded to the incident on June 30, but the search was called off on July 4.

After the search was called off, the family raised over $300,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to fund continued search efforts.

Those search efforts were called off for the winter in October, and had just resumed.

A social media post from Gavin’s former football team said water levels had been reduced in recent weeks, allowing for the search to continue.

His former club expressed relief and sadness about the discovery of Gavin’s Body.

“It is great relief and a lot of sadness that David Gavin’s remains have been recovered from Kinbasket Lake,” wrote Gavin’s former club. “Water levels had reduced greatly in recent weeks to allow a search to be resumed.”

Irish media reports indicate Gavin was found Saturday evening.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday
Next story
UPDATE: Personal items saved by fast-acting firefighters in Crofton blaze

Just Posted

UPDATE: Personal items saved by fast-acting firefighters in Crofton blaze

Extra manpower tasked with shuttling water to the Escarpment Way site outside Crofton

Hagen returns to Morning Musicale for sensusal season ending concert

It’s a ‘Celebration of Birdsong’ as Sarah Hagen comes back to Duncan

Opioid problem has no quick fix

Reader comments highlight complex crisis

Join long history of helpers with South Cowichan Auxiliary

The group is always looking for new volunteers.

Alistair MacGregor column: Housing is a human right; time to act like it

In a country as prosperous as ours, people should not be struggling to find affordable housing.

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Cirque du Soleil coming to Vancouver Island

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Bitumen no worse than other crude, Ottawa says

B.C. call for oil risk feedback draws blast from Transport Canada

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

Most Read