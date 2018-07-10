The Allenby Road bridge over the Cowichan River was closed for several hours on Monday afternoon after a body was discovered nearby. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Body discovered in Duncan; no foul play suspected

The bridge was closed for several hours

A body was located near the Allenby Road bridge over the Cowichan River on Monday afternoon.

The bridge was closed for several hours as the situation was investigated, and vehicle and foot traffic was rerouted.

“Foul play has been ruled out and it is not deemed suspicious,” said Const. Pamela Bolton of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “The identity will not be released out of respect for the family.

Sources confirmed that the body is not that of Ben Kilmer, who went missing in the area west of Duncan in late May, nor is it that of any other individuals who have been reported missing.

