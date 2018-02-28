Everyone will gather for the presentation of the Black Tie Awards in April. (Citizen file)

Black Tie Awards received 155 nominations this year

Organizers say most ever

Black Tie Awards Nominees

Customer Service

• Katy and John Ehrlich; Alderlea Farm Cafe

• Ann Kouwenberg; ARK Squared Productions

• Christine Hanson; Backwood Soap & Candle Co.

• Rene Parada; Bank of Montreal

• Morgan Anderson; Best Buy Canada, Duncan

• Chris and Melinda Holland; Bullseye the Granite Guy

• Susan Quackenbush; Cheers Cowichan

• Jill Amy; Cowichan Aquatic Centre

• Elly Ruge; Cowichan Auto Repair

• Erin Erwin; Cowichan Eyecare

• Michelle Redfern; Cowichan International Society

• Helgi Sangret; Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association

• Dennis Maher and Gina Cyr; D&G Quality Fencing

• All staff; Dobson’s Glass

• Carmen Kosidowski; Delux paint

• Rachel Twizell; Excellent Frameworks

• Barb Stevens; Hair at 60 Queens

• Dave Neirlburg; High Definition Roofing

• Shannon Crossman; Hikes4Houndz

• Phillipe Carigan; Home Hardware

• Cristy and Campbell McIntyre; In the Beantime Cafe

• Dana Van Cleave; Island Gem & Bead Supply Ltd

• Mark Collins; MAC5 Web Design & Marketing

• Steve Fitzpatrick; Made to Last Custom Homes Ltd.

• Simon Young; Monkey Bar Gym

• Chey Peterson; Old Firehouse Wine & Cocktail Bar

• Renee Desautels; Peacock Copy & Restoration

• Chris and Dawn; Resthouse Sleep Solutions

• Susan Dumas-Ryan; Second Hangar Consignment Shop

• Mary Ellen Rennie; Sherwood House Independent Retirement Living

• Laurie Selwood; Shipyard Restaurant

• Dara DeBin; The Old Fork

• Allen Corby; Tire Exchange

• Mark Niven; Unsworth Vineyard Restaurant

• Trudy Bagnall; VIU, Cowichan campus

• Mike Hagstrom; Veridis Plumbing & Heating Ltd.

• Andrew Pierce; Villa Eyrie Resort

• Mike Cooper; Warm Valley Construction

• Chris O’Malley; Western Marine Response Corp.

Business Achievement, 1-10 employees

• Jeremy Schacht, Stephen Schacht, Jessica Schacht and Romona Froehle-Schacht; Ampersand Distilling Company

• Richard Appleby; Appleby Electric

• Sandi Trent; BC SPCA Cowichan & District Branch

• Susan Quackenbush; Cheers Cowichan

• Cheryl Young; Chocolate Pearl

• Brad Boisvert; CURE Artisan Mean and Cheese

• Lucius Craig; Datastream

• Dr. Linda Kirsch, Dr. Rick Anderson and Dr. Craig Reavley; Eye Design Optometry

• Josh Crawford; Genoa Laser Therapy

• Don Hatton; Hatton Insurance Agency Ltd.

• Shannon Crossman; Hikes4Houndz

• Steve Fitzpatrick; Made to Last Custom Homes Ltd.

• Terry Raven; Pota and Paraphernalia

• Ian Fairwell; Red Balloon Toy Store

• Aly Tomlin, Ralf Rosenke and Morgan Moreira; Riot Brewing Co.

• Jeff Downie; The Old Firehouse Wine & Cocktail Bar

• Daniel & Ruth van den Wildenberg; The Vine Restaurant

• Candice Johnsson; Union 22 Antique & Vintage

• Ian Smith; Victory Barber and Brand North

• Kate and Geoff Cram; Wild Poppy Bistro

Business Achievement 11-19 Employees

• Paul Brunner, Bailey Williamson and Jenny Garlini; Blue Grouse

Estate Winery

• Evelyn Koops and George Gates; Farm Table Inn

• David Kulhawy; Mastercraft Flooring

• Carol Taiji; Taiji Brand Group

Business Achievement 20+ Employees

• John Lore; Live Edge Design

• Cristen DeCarlios; Pizzeria Prima Strada

• Bruce Stewart; True Grain Bread

• Dave Kral; Cobblestone Inn Ltd.

• Kate and Geoff Cram; Old Town Bakery

• Ramada Team; Ramada Duncan Hotel & Conference Centre

• Debra and Don McMurray; Arbutus Farms Fresh Deli Foods

• Brent Clancy; Vancouver Island Labour Services

• Liz and Lance Steward; Just Jake’s

• Gary Powers; Promac Manufacturing Ltd.

Art in Business

• Tom Smith and Steve Thorpe-Doubble; BC Marble Products Ltd.

• John Hood; East Island Artworks

• Dana Van Cleave; Island Bead & Gem Supply

• Brent Hutchinson; Musician

• Larraine A. Blake; Steps Ahead Dance

• Ian Blom; The Old Firehouse Wine & Cocktail Bar

• Joey Fortin; Westholme Wonderworks

Volunteer of the Year

• Volunteer Team; Community Policing & Crime Prevention

• Mary Larson; Cops for Cancer

• Kerry Poulson; Cowichan Therapeutic Riding

• Judy L. Braydon; Cowichan Valley Arts Council

• Daphne Swift; Full Cupboard at Island Savings, “Big Shop of

Horrors”

• Anne Balding and Claudia Roland; Meals on the Ground

• Barry Hetschko; Multiple Organizations

• Anita Carroll, Fatima DaSilva and Dina Holbrook; Nourish Cowichan

• Judy I. White; The Raptors

• Brenda Burch; Toys, Toiletries & Toques

• Amy and Tafadzwa Matamba; Zimbabwe Music Society

Green Business

• John and Katy Erlich; Alderlea Farm & Cafe

• The Team; Blue Grouse Estate Winery

• Elly Ruge; Cowichan Auto Repair

• Jackie Kitzler; Island Java Bag

• Mimi Roy; Mixed Metal Mimi Jewellery

• Robyn and Gill Radcliffe; Pacific Northwest Raptors

• Cristen DeCarolis; Pizzeria Prima Strada

• Vlado Brcic; The Dakova Group

• Lara Lee Brunschot; The Spinning Ninny

• Bruce Stewart; True Grain Bread

Young Entrepreneur

• Marissa Lockhart; Allure Lashes and Training

• Pam Krewda; Cowichan Valley Jazzercise

• Mike and Robin Nierychlo; Emandare Vineyard

• Vicky Gamble, Stephanie James and Christina Hoffman; Forte School of Music

• Kelsey Cutler and Alicia Jeffery; Island Life’s Soap

• Matthew Juotari; Panago Pizza

• Meg Cuthbert and Daniel Pender; Potentially Famous

• Scarlet Feltin- Scarlett’s Second Hand Boutique & Expresso Bar

• Ian Smith; Victory Barber and Brand North

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

