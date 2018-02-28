Black Tie Awards received 155 nominations this year

Black Tie Awards Nominees
Customer Service
• Katy and John Ehrlich; Alderlea Farm Cafe
• Ann Kouwenberg; ARK Squared Productions
• Christine Hanson; Backwood Soap & Candle Co.
• Rene Parada; Bank of Montreal
• Morgan Anderson; Best Buy Canada, Duncan
• Chris and Melinda Holland; Bullseye the Granite Guy
• Susan Quackenbush; Cheers Cowichan
• Jill Amy; Cowichan Aquatic Centre
• Elly Ruge; Cowichan Auto Repair
• Erin Erwin; Cowichan Eyecare
• Michelle Redfern; Cowichan International Society
• Helgi Sangret; Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association
• Dennis Maher and Gina Cyr; D&G Quality Fencing
• All staff; Dobson’s Glass
• Carmen Kosidowski; Delux paint
• Rachel Twizell; Excellent Frameworks
• Barb Stevens; Hair at 60 Queens
• Dave Neirlburg; High Definition Roofing
• Shannon Crossman; Hikes4Houndz
• Phillipe Carigan; Home Hardware
• Cristy and Campbell McIntyre; In the Beantime Cafe
• Dana Van Cleave; Island Gem & Bead Supply Ltd
• Mark Collins; MAC5 Web Design & Marketing
• Steve Fitzpatrick; Made to Last Custom Homes Ltd.
• Simon Young; Monkey Bar Gym
• Chey Peterson; Old Firehouse Wine & Cocktail Bar
• Renee Desautels; Peacock Copy & Restoration
• Chris and Dawn; Resthouse Sleep Solutions
• Susan Dumas-Ryan; Second Hangar Consignment Shop
• Mary Ellen Rennie; Sherwood House Independent Retirement Living
• Laurie Selwood; Shipyard Restaurant
• Dara DeBin; The Old Fork
• Allen Corby; Tire Exchange
• Mark Niven; Unsworth Vineyard Restaurant
• Trudy Bagnall; VIU, Cowichan campus
• Mike Hagstrom; Veridis Plumbing & Heating Ltd.
• Andrew Pierce; Villa Eyrie Resort
• Mike Cooper; Warm Valley Construction
• Chris O’Malley; Western Marine Response Corp.
Business Achievement, 1-10 employees
• Jeremy Schacht, Stephen Schacht, Jessica Schacht and Romona Froehle-Schacht; Ampersand Distilling Company
• Richard Appleby; Appleby Electric
• Sandi Trent; BC SPCA Cowichan & District Branch
• Susan Quackenbush; Cheers Cowichan
• Cheryl Young; Chocolate Pearl
• Brad Boisvert; CURE Artisan Mean and Cheese
• Lucius Craig; Datastream
• Dr. Linda Kirsch, Dr. Rick Anderson and Dr. Craig Reavley; Eye Design Optometry
• Josh Crawford; Genoa Laser Therapy
• Don Hatton; Hatton Insurance Agency Ltd.
• Shannon Crossman; Hikes4Houndz
• Steve Fitzpatrick; Made to Last Custom Homes Ltd.
• Terry Raven; Pota and Paraphernalia
• Ian Fairwell; Red Balloon Toy Store
• Aly Tomlin, Ralf Rosenke and Morgan Moreira; Riot Brewing Co.
• Jeff Downie; The Old Firehouse Wine & Cocktail Bar
• Daniel & Ruth van den Wildenberg; The Vine Restaurant
• Candice Johnsson; Union 22 Antique & Vintage
• Ian Smith; Victory Barber and Brand North
• Kate and Geoff Cram; Wild Poppy Bistro
Business Achievement 11-19 Employees
• Paul Brunner, Bailey Williamson and Jenny Garlini; Blue Grouse
Estate Winery
• Evelyn Koops and George Gates; Farm Table Inn
• David Kulhawy; Mastercraft Flooring
• Carol Taiji; Taiji Brand Group
Business Achievement 20+ Employees
• John Lore; Live Edge Design
• Cristen DeCarlios; Pizzeria Prima Strada
• Bruce Stewart; True Grain Bread
• Dave Kral; Cobblestone Inn Ltd.
• Kate and Geoff Cram; Old Town Bakery
• Ramada Team; Ramada Duncan Hotel & Conference Centre
• Debra and Don McMurray; Arbutus Farms Fresh Deli Foods
• Brent Clancy; Vancouver Island Labour Services
• Liz and Lance Steward; Just Jake’s
• Gary Powers; Promac Manufacturing Ltd.
Art in Business
• Tom Smith and Steve Thorpe-Doubble; BC Marble Products Ltd.
• John Hood; East Island Artworks
• Dana Van Cleave; Island Bead & Gem Supply
• Brent Hutchinson; Musician
• Larraine A. Blake; Steps Ahead Dance
• Ian Blom; The Old Firehouse Wine & Cocktail Bar
• Joey Fortin; Westholme Wonderworks
Volunteer of the Year
• Volunteer Team; Community Policing & Crime Prevention
• Mary Larson; Cops for Cancer
• Kerry Poulson; Cowichan Therapeutic Riding
• Judy L. Braydon; Cowichan Valley Arts Council
• Daphne Swift; Full Cupboard at Island Savings, “Big Shop of
Horrors”
• Anne Balding and Claudia Roland; Meals on the Ground
• Barry Hetschko; Multiple Organizations
• Anita Carroll, Fatima DaSilva and Dina Holbrook; Nourish Cowichan
• Judy I. White; The Raptors
• Brenda Burch; Toys, Toiletries & Toques
• Amy and Tafadzwa Matamba; Zimbabwe Music Society
Green Business
• John and Katy Erlich; Alderlea Farm & Cafe
• The Team; Blue Grouse Estate Winery
• Elly Ruge; Cowichan Auto Repair
• Jackie Kitzler; Island Java Bag
• Mimi Roy; Mixed Metal Mimi Jewellery
• Robyn and Gill Radcliffe; Pacific Northwest Raptors
• Cristen DeCarolis; Pizzeria Prima Strada
• Vlado Brcic; The Dakova Group
• Lara Lee Brunschot; The Spinning Ninny
• Bruce Stewart; True Grain Bread
Young Entrepreneur
• Marissa Lockhart; Allure Lashes and Training
• Pam Krewda; Cowichan Valley Jazzercise
• Mike and Robin Nierychlo; Emandare Vineyard
• Vicky Gamble, Stephanie James and Christina Hoffman; Forte School of Music
• Kelsey Cutler and Alicia Jeffery; Island Life’s Soap
• Matthew Juotari; Panago Pizza
• Meg Cuthbert and Daniel Pender; Potentially Famous
• Scarlet Feltin- Scarlett’s Second Hand Boutique & Expresso Bar
• Ian Smith; Victory Barber and Brand North